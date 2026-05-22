Hilarious Viral Moment Captured on Camera at Texas Longhorns Softball Game

The Texas Longhorns have been dominant in their national championship defense so far. The Longhorns rolled through the first round of the NCAA Tournament, sweeping the Austin Regional, and punched their ticket to their seventh straight Super Regional.

The Longhorns will return to the field on Friday for the first game of the Austin Super Regional, taking on the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Longhorns welcome the Sun Devils to Red and Charline McCombs Field as Arizona State heads in with momentum after winning the Big 12 Tournament and sweeping through the College Station Regional.

The Longhorns took care of business in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but that has not stopped them from having some fun, with a funny moment being captured during game three of the Austin Regional against the Baylor Bears.

Texas Advances, but a Wig Steals the Spotlight

Texas Longhorns outfielder Kayden Henry yells after hitting a double. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

While the Longhorns were putting together the finishing touches on a commanding 7-0 shutout victory over Baylor in the regional final, head coach Mike White's midgame interview was crashed by junior outfielder Kayden Henry.

Henry sported a wig and was in the background of the interview, dancing and throwing up hand signs. And White, unknowingly or unfazed, tried to give an interview about his team's performance, making for a hilarious moment.

Take a look at the interview for yourself.

Saw the camera and emrbaced it pic.twitter.com/dK26PzRCBW — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 20, 2026

Not only was Henry creating funny moments, but she was also showing out on the field. The outfielder went 3-5 from the plate against the Bears, with a solo home run and a pair of RBIs. Henry was stellar throughout the Austin Regional, being 7-12 at the plate, while tallying seven RBIs and two home runs in three games.

The Wig Party Continued Postgame

Texas Longhorns head coach Mike White watches the Texas Tech Red Raiders. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The midgame interview was not the only time that the wig would be brought out, with it this time ending up on the head of the Longhorns' head coach.

After the Longhorns had wrapped up their Austin Regional victory, freshman MaTaia Lawson would place the wig on top of White's head. And the Longhorns head coach would embrace the moment, posing for pictures and styling the wig.

Here's a look at White and his new hairdo.

And in the postgame press conference, Henry and junior slugger Katie Stewart would be asked to rate the new look of their head coach, with both players giving hilarious responses.

"I'm not going to lie, Coach White, you did not rock it the way I want you to rock it," Henry said. "It was like a good seven, but if you saw him in the Nutcracker, that was a ten, that was a good wig."

Stewart agreed and added her own reasoning to the rating.

"I agree with the seven, he didn't break in the bob, he didn't do the little shake," Stewart added.

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