How to Watch Texas Softball Austin Super Regional Game One vs. Arizona State

The Texas Longhorns were dominant throughout the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Longhorns head into the next phase of their title defense after sweeping through the Austin Regional, outscoring their opponents 25-1.

With the Longhorns holding the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, they now get the opportunity to host the Austin Super Regional at Red and Charline McCombs Field. Heading to Austin are the Big 12 Tournament champions, the No. 19-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils, who also rolled through their first round of the postseason.

The Sun Devils cruised through the College Station Regional, sweeping through their three games while outscoring opponents 21-4. Game one of the Austin Super Regional between the Longhorns and Sun Devils is set for Friday, May 22, at 8 p.m. CT.

How to Watch Texas vs. Arizona State

Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan celebrates after Game 1 of the Women's College World Series championship series. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who: No. 2 Texas Longhorns and No. 19 Arizona State Sun Devils

What: Game One of Austin Super Regional

When: May 22

Where: Red and Charline McCombs Field

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Meet the Opponent

Arizona State Sun Devils pitcher Kenzie Brown celebrates after winning a Big 12 softball tournament game between the Oklahoma State Cowgirls and the Arizona State Sun Devils. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the Sun Devils roll into Austin, they'll be making their 11th Super Regional appearance in program history and their first since 2022. Arizona State heads into the challenge with a 44-16 overall record and ended 11-13 in the Big 12.

No team has been hotter than the Sun Devils since the end of the regular season. Arizona State headed into the Big 12 Tournament as the No. 6 seed and proceeded to carve its way to a tournament championship, knocking off No. 3 Arizona, No. 2 Oklahoma State, and No. 1 Texas Tech for the Big 12 title.

The Sun Devils followed that up with a successful trip to the Lone Star State later in the College Station Regional. Arizona State would take down McNeese in a 9-0 run-rule victory and backed that up by beating the hosts of the regional, the Texas A&M Aggies, 4-3. And in the regional final, the Sun Devils run-ruled the Aggies in their second matchup to earn the spot in the Super Regional.

"We're excited to be hosting a super regional here in Austin against a very good Arizona State softball team that is playing very well right now," Mike White said. "We're looking forward to some really good softball."

The Longhrons batting order will face their toughest challenge in the circle of the NCAA Tournament so far, with Arizona State being led by senior ace Kenzie Brown. The pitcher leads the Sun Devils in just about every single pitching statistic, including ERA, WHIP, innings pitched, strikeouts, and opposing batting average.

"We need contributions from everybody, and we've got to fight and be together and take that approach to Kenzie Brown," White said. "She can get into the tendency to throw a lot of pitches, so that's going to be plan A to try and get a lot of pitches out of her and wear her down. But she's also known to be able to throw a lot of pitches, so it may or may not work."

Brown faces a dangerous Texas lineup as she holds the fourth-best ERA in the Big 12 with a 2.23 ERA and 1.10 WHIP. The Sun Devils' ace has tossed 153.2 total innings while recording 246 strikeouts, the most in the Big 12, and limits opposing batters to a .172 batting average.

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