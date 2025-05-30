Longhorns Country

How to Watch & Listen to Texas Longhorns Game Two of Women's College World Series

The Texas Longhorns get ready for a matchup against an opponent they know all too well, the Oklahoma Sooners, in their second game of the Women's College World Series.

Ylver Deleon-Rios

Texas players greet Katie Stewart (20) at home plate after she hit a home run in the in the sixth inning of a Women's College World Series softball game between the Texas Longhorns and the Florida Gators at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 29, 2025.
Texas players greet Katie Stewart (20) at home plate after she hit a home run in the in the sixth inning of a Women's College World Series softball game between the Texas Longhorns and the Florida Gators at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 29, 2025. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 6-seeded Texas Longhorns will take on the No. 2-seeded Oklahoma Sooners in a Women's College World Series edition of the Red River Rivalry in both teams' second game of the WCWS.

The Longhorns began the Women's College World Series in the right direction with a strong shutout 3-0 victory against the Florida Gators. Texas was great in all three levels of the game. Sophomore Teagan Kavan pitched the full-game shutout while giving up just two hits on the day, three home runs from their batters, and exceptional defense behind Kavan.

The Sooners have been dominant as ever in the postseason, sweeping their way through the Regional and Super Regional rounds, outscoring opponents 47-5 and winning four out of their five games by run-rule. Oklahoma faced a challenge in its first game of the Women's College World Series. Taking on the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, who beat them in their regular season series, the Sooners looked down and out in the game until a walk-off three-run home run from sophomore Ella Parker earned the Sooners the victory.

Mia Scott
May 29, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Longhorns utility Mia Scott (10) throwsthe ball to first base in the fifth inning against the Florida Gators during the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Longhorns and Sooners matched up for a regular season series, where Oklahoma swept the three-game series. Texas's pitching staff struggled across the series, giving up 23 runs in three games, especially Kavan, who pitched just four and one-third innings combined over her two starts, surrendering 14 earned runs and 14 hits.

The Sooners' dynasty over the softball world has brought four straight national championships to Norman, and the Longhorns have been caught in the crosshairs of the dynasty. In both 2022 and 2024, the Longhorns finished runners-up at the Women's College World Series, falling both times to Oklahoma both times being swept in the championship series.

Will this finally be the year Texas gets over the hill that is Oklahoma, or will the dynasty keep rolling?

With a win, the Longhorns put themselves one step closer to a national championship; a loss forces them into a win-or-go-home situation.

Here is how to watch and listen to the Longhorns' Second Game of the Women's College World Series:

What: No. 6 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners

Where: OGE Field at Devon Park, Oklahoma City, OK

When: Saturday, May 31 at 2 p.m. CT/ 3 p.m. ET

How to Watch: ABC

How to Listen: Sports Radio AM 1300 The Zone

Ylver Deleon-Rios
YLVER DELEON-RIOS

Ylver Deleon-Rios is an English major and Journalism and Media minor at the University of Texas at Austin. His experience in sports journalism includes writing for The Daily Texan, where he has worked on the soccer and softball beats. A native Houstonian, he roots for the Astros and the Rockets while also rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.

