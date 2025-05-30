How to Watch & Listen to Texas Longhorns Game Two of Women's College World Series
The No. 6-seeded Texas Longhorns will take on the No. 2-seeded Oklahoma Sooners in a Women's College World Series edition of the Red River Rivalry in both teams' second game of the WCWS.
The Longhorns began the Women's College World Series in the right direction with a strong shutout 3-0 victory against the Florida Gators. Texas was great in all three levels of the game. Sophomore Teagan Kavan pitched the full-game shutout while giving up just two hits on the day, three home runs from their batters, and exceptional defense behind Kavan.
The Sooners have been dominant as ever in the postseason, sweeping their way through the Regional and Super Regional rounds, outscoring opponents 47-5 and winning four out of their five games by run-rule. Oklahoma faced a challenge in its first game of the Women's College World Series. Taking on the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, who beat them in their regular season series, the Sooners looked down and out in the game until a walk-off three-run home run from sophomore Ella Parker earned the Sooners the victory.
The Longhorns and Sooners matched up for a regular season series, where Oklahoma swept the three-game series. Texas's pitching staff struggled across the series, giving up 23 runs in three games, especially Kavan, who pitched just four and one-third innings combined over her two starts, surrendering 14 earned runs and 14 hits.
The Sooners' dynasty over the softball world has brought four straight national championships to Norman, and the Longhorns have been caught in the crosshairs of the dynasty. In both 2022 and 2024, the Longhorns finished runners-up at the Women's College World Series, falling both times to Oklahoma both times being swept in the championship series.
Will this finally be the year Texas gets over the hill that is Oklahoma, or will the dynasty keep rolling?
With a win, the Longhorns put themselves one step closer to a national championship; a loss forces them into a win-or-go-home situation.
Here is how to watch and listen to the Longhorns' Second Game of the Women's College World Series:
What: No. 6 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners
Where: OGE Field at Devon Park, Oklahoma City, OK
When: Saturday, May 31 at 2 p.m. CT/ 3 p.m. ET
How to Watch: ABC
How to Listen: Sports Radio AM 1300 The Zone