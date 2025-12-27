Remembering The Massive Impact of Texas Longhorns 'Rival Killer' Quintrevion Wisner

The college football world got quite a piece of breaking news Friday when Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner announced that he would be entering the transfer portal, despite leading the team in rushing yards the past two seasons.

Wisner is the fourth Longhorns running back to announce his transfer, following C.J. Baxter, Jerrick Gibson, and Ricky Stewart Jr.

Wisner logged 597 yards and three touchdowns for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns in his junior season of play which included two career performances against the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas A&M Aggies, which is nothing new for the Dallas native.

Always the "Wise-ner"

Wisner's performances in rival games, specifically against Oklahoma and Texas A&M, have easily served as the most notable of his career, and even against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during their final season in the Big 12 Conference in 2023 was a highlight.

Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) arrives at the stadium before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

2023, Week 13 vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Wisner played more of a second fiddle to Jaydon Blue in terms of the running game, as Blue led with 121 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, but Wisner also contributed in the 57-7 win with 60 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

Perhaps his skill in rivalry games was palpable at an earlier moment than many expected.

2024, Red River Rivalry vs. Oklahoma Sooners

The halfback out of Dallas eclipsed 100 rushing yards three times in the 2024 regular season, the first coming in his hometown at the Cotton Bowl against the Sooners.

In the 34-3 Texas win, Wisner ran right through the Oklahoma defense for 118 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, while also catching four passes from quarterback Quinn Ewers for 12 yards.

Wisner also fumbled once, but it was recovered by the Horns.

2024 Lone Star Showdown at Texas A&M Aggies

As if his Oklahoma performance and his 158-yard showing a week before wasn't impressive, Wisner left it all on the Kyle Field grass in the first Lone Star Showdown in over a decade, scorching the A&M defense for a career-best 186 yards.

The only touchdown of the game for the Horns was a passing score from Ewers to Blue, but Wisner's ground attack was more than enough for Texas as they took the 17-7 win in College Station.

2025 Red River Rivalry vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Wisner didn't find the end zone this time against the Sooners, but he still led the team with 94 yards and caught five passes for 34 yards as quarterback Arch Manning outdueled Oklahoma's John Mateer dutifully in the 23-6 win at the Cotton Bowl.

2025 Lone Star Showdown vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M was just 10 points shy of a perfect regular season until Wisner once again made a fool of the Maroon and White's rush defense, taking 19 handoffs 155 yards over the course of the game, as the Horns took a 27-17 win to finish the 2025 season strong.