How to Watch Texas Longhorns Women's College World Series Championship Game 3

With the series all tied up at 1-1, whoever wins tonight will be crowned as the national champion.

Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Longhorns utility Leighann Goode (43) yells after hitting a double as Texas Tech Red Raiders infielder Hailey Toney (32) looks on in the seventh inning during game two of the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series finals at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images
After dropping Game 2 of the Women’s College World Series Championship series on June 5, the Texas Longhorns softball team once again finds themselves within one win of securing the national title.

They will take on Texas Tech at 7 p.m. CT on June 6 at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in a winner-take-all situation.

However, as the Red Raiders proved Thursday in their 4-3 triumph, bringing home a victory will be no small feat for the Longhorns. 

Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Longhorns pitcher Citlaly Gutierrez (77) throws a pitch in the sixth inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during game two of the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series finals at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

With junior pitcher Nijaree Canady at the helm, Texas Tech has proved difficult to chip away at offensively for the Longhorns. She has pitched every inning in this series and started nine of the last 10 games.

The Longhorns, on the other hand, utilized four pitchers in Game 2 alone. Senior Mac Morgan started and escaped two innings with a clean slate, but freshman Cambria Salmon gave up two earned runs in the fifth inning. Freshman Citaly Gutierrez then entered the game and allowed two runners on base, and sophomore Teagan Kaven couldn’t prevent them from getting home and scoring two runs. 

In order to take Game 3, the Longhorns will need to tighten up their pitching to match the level of Canady. Having faced off against her for the past two games, they know she is likely to deliver a liable performance in the final matchup of the season.

Both teams are tired, experiencing the wear and tear that a full season and playoff run in college softball can cause. However, with one game left to play, it will be a test of who can maintain their composure for just one more game.  

If all goes as planned for the Longhorns, they will finally capitalize on being in the championship series for the third time in four years. 

No matter the case, one team will take home its first program title tonight in Oklahoma City, and one team will make the trip back home empty handed. 

What: No. 6 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Where: Devon Park, Oklahoma City, OK

When: Friday, June 6 at 7 p.m. CT/ 8 p.m. ET

How to Watch: ESPN

How to Listen: Sports Radio AM 1300 The Zone

