How to Watch Texas Softball's Game 2 of Austin Super Regional vs. Arizona State

The Texas Longhorns will head back out onto the field of Red and Charline McCombs Field, playing in survival mode in game two of the Austin Super Regional against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Longhorns are once again having to play from behind in order to keep their season alive and advance to Oklahoma City after dropping the first game of a Super Regional. Arizona State took game one of the Austin Super Regional on Friday night, winning 4-1, putting themselves one win away from the Women's College World Series.

The Longhorns are looking to keep their hopes alive as the Sun Devils look to secure their spot in Oklahoma City with game two of the Austin Super Regional on Saturday night. First pitch of the decisive ballgame is set for 7:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.

How to Watch Texas vs. Arizona State

Texas Longhorns catcher Reese Atwood yells after hitting an intentional walk pitch for a single and driving in two runs in the sixth inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Who: No. 2 Texas Longhorns and No. 19 Arizona State Sun Devils

What: Game Two of Austin Super Regional

When: May 23

Where: Red and Charline McCombs Field

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Texas Will Have to Figure Out Kenzie Brown

Arizona State Sun Devils pitcher Kenzie Brown celebrates after winning a Big 12 softball tournament game. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Arizona State being a win away from securing its first trip back to the Women's College World Series since 2018, it wouldn't be shocking if the Longhorns were to once again face off against the Sun Devils ace Kenzie Brown.

The senior pitcher outdueled the Longhorns' ace, Teagan Kavan, as she went the distance for the win in game one, needing just 94 pitches to secure the victory. Brown would be in command of the Longhorns' lineup all game long, ending Friday night, surrendering just four hits, an earned run, and striking out 10 batters.

The Arizona State ace would only get better the deeper she went throughout Friday night's game. Brown would retire the last 10 batters she faced, with the last five Longhorns being sat down via the punch out.

"She throws hard, has different types of pitches, and hits locations pretty well," Mike White said about Brown. "Effectively wild sometimes, so you're not quite sure when she's going to throw one in the zone or not, but obviously she pitched very effectively in crucial situations."

The Longhorns batting order would manage just four hits on Brown, with the biggest being a solo home run from freshman Hannah Wells. However, outside of the big hit from the freshman slugger, none of the other three Longhorns' hits went for extra bases as Texas was unable to figure out Brown and didn't put enough pressure on her.

"We've got to come out tomorrow and have better discipline at the plate," White said after the loss on Friday. "I haven't looked at the tape, but it certainly looked like we were swinging at pitches that were out of the zone and pressing for why I don't know, but that's a question I posed to the players."

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