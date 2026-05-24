How to Watch Texas Softball's Game 3 of Austin Super Regional vs. Arizona State

The Texas Longhorns were not ready for their 2026 season to end on Saturday night as they extended the Austin Super Regional to a pivotal Game 3. Playing with their backs against the wall isn't new for the Longhorns, as the win was their ninth victory when facing elimination under head coach Mike White.

The Longhorns have hosted the Big 12 Tournament champions, the Arizona State Sun Devils, and have to play from behind after the Sun Devils took game one of the series on Friday. And in a win-or-go-home situation for the Longhorns on Saturday, they forced a decisive game three after winning 4-3.

Texas and Arizona State now clash in a winner-take-all game three on Sunday, with the stakes as high as they could get with a ticket to Oklahoma City and the Women's College World Series on the line. The Longhorns and Sun Devils face off one more time this weekend, later this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

How to Watch Texas vs. Arizona State

Texas Longhorns utility Katie Stewart celebrates after hitting a home run in the fourth inning of a Women's College World Series softball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas Longhorns. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who: No. 2 Texas Longhorns and No. 19 Arizona State Sun Devils

What: Game Three of Austin Super Regional

When: May 24, 3:30 PM ct

Where: Red and Charline McCombs Field

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Unlikely Sources Step Up for Texas in Game 2

Texas Longhorns pitcher Citlaly Gutierrez pitches during a game against Ole Miss at Jack Turner Stadium. | Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

The Longhorns often rely on the arm of junior ace Teagan Kavan to get them in and out of trouble. And with good reason, the pitcher has willed the Longhorns to victories many times this season.

However, in game two, the Longhorns gained a much-needed contribution from another arm on their pitching staff. Kavan, who started for the second day in a row, struggled against the Sun Devils' batting order.

The Longhorns ace was only able to get through two innings as she allowed three hits, a pair of walks, and two earned runs as she left the game without a strikeout, a rarity for a strikeout pitcher like Kavan. Needing stability in the circle, the Longhorns turned to senior pitcher Citlaly Gutierrez, who struggled in her first action of the NCAA Tournament.

And with the stakes and the moment at an all-time high, the senior was more than up for the challenge and delivered when the Longhorns needed her. Gutierrez gave the Longhorns five innings of work, giving up three hits, an earned run, and punching out six batters.

"I just wanted to lay it all out there, no matter what the outcome would be," Gutierrez said. "Fighting obviously for my season as well as keeping my college career alive, so just wanting to leave it all out there."

Gutierrez wouldn't be the only Longhorn to step up big to keep Texas' season alive, with one player making a game-changing swing off the bench. In the sixth inning, down 3-2, White made a call to his dugout to bring in junior Victoria Hunter to pinch hit with a runner at first and two outs in the inning.

And the decision from the Longhorns head coach would pay off with Hunter getting a hold of a pitch from Arizona State's ace Kenzie Brown for a go-ahead two-run home run. The two-run shot was enough to give the Longhorns enough life to force game three.

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