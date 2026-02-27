How to Watch Texas Softball Hosting the Longhorn Invitational

The Texas Longhorns have found plenty of success throughout the first weeks of the season, cruising to a 15-1 record after they participated in the UTSA Invitational, the Bevo Classic, the DeMarini Invitational, and, most recently, returned home for a midweek matchup.

The defending national champions have dropped just a single game thus far against a tough Nebraska Cornhuskers squad in the opening weekend of the season, and since then, the Longhorns have been dominant with an ongoing 13-game win streak.

The Longhorns now stay home for a little while longer, getting ready to host the Longhorn Invitational, where Texas will host the Houston Cougars, St. Bonaventure Bonnies, Prairie View A&M Panthers, and Incarnate Word Cardinals. Here's a look at the Longhorns' next set of games beginning on Friday, before the start of SEC play next weekend.

How to Watch the Longhorn Invitational

Texas Longhorns outfielder Ashton Maloney slaps the ball foul in the third inning against the Oklahoma Sooners. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Who: Texas Longhorns, Houston Cougars, St. Bonaventure Bonnies, Prairie View A&M Panthers, Incarnate Word Cardinals

What: Longhorn Invitational

When: February 27-March 1

Where: Red & Charline McCombs Field

TV/Streaming: SEC Network+

Radio: Listen to all five games at https://texas.leanplayer.com/

Meet the Opponents

Texas Longhorns utility Katie Stewart celebrates after hitting a home run. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas will open its next stretch of games on Friday night, taking on the team from the Bayou City in the Cougars at 6:00 PM. Houston has found some success throughout the opening weeks of year one under new head coach Chrissy Schoonmaker, starting the year off with an 11-4 record.

Schoonmaker returns to Houston after spending four seasons at George Washington University, where she led George Washington to two 30-plus win seasons. The new Cougars head coach spent 2014 with Houston, serving as an assistant coach, where the Cougars made an at-large bid and appeared in the Waco Regional.

The next day, the Longhorns will prepare for a doubleheader on Saturday, beginning with St. Bonaventure at 2:30 PM. The Bonnies have struggled to find their footing in the 2026 season, starting the year with a winless 0-13 record.

A few hours later, the Longhorns will return to their homefield on Saturday evening, taking on Prairie View A&M at 5:00 PM. The Panthers have been battling throughout the early part of the season with a 6-8 record.

And ending the weekend and Longhorn Invitational, Texas will take on Incarnate Word on Sunday at 2:30 PM. The Cardinals have gotten out to a solid start to the season and may prove to be a challenge for the Longhorns with an 11-5 record and having battled a few other Power 4 teams closely.