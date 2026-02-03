How to Watch Texas Softball's Opening Weekend in the UTSA Invitational

The Texas Longhorns are just a few days out from returning to the dirt for what should be an exciting 2026 season as head coach Mike White and his squad look to achieve one of the hardest feats in all of sports, win back-to-back championships.

The Longhorns get their season started by taking part in the UTSA Invitational, in which they'll play five games against three different opponents. Opening day for Texas is slated on Feb. 6 as the Longhorns take on the No. 9 Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first game of the invitational.

The Longhorns will also face the Washington Huskies twice, a second meeting with the Cornhuskers, and finally conclude with a matchup against the hosts in the Road Runners over the weekend. Here's more information on the Longhorns' first games of the season in the UTSA Invitational.

How to Watch the UTSA Invitational

Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan throws a pitch in the sixth inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Who: No. 1 Texas Longhorns, No. 9 Nebraska Cornhuskers, No. 25 Washington Huskies and UTSA Road Runners

What: UTSA Invitational

When: February 6-8

Where: Road Runner Field, San Antonio, TX

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Meet the Opponents

Texas Longhorns catcher Reese Atwood gets a force out at home as Texas Tech Hailey Toney approaches. | DOUG HOKE/THEOKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns will open the season taking on a highly-rated No. 9 Nebraska Cornhuskers squad that finished the 2025 season with a 43-15 overall record and 17-5 record in the Big Ten. The Cornhuskers earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament, in which they made it to the Super Regionals until ultimately falling to the Tennessee Volunteers in the third game of the Super Regional.

The Cornhuskers bring back one of the top players in all of college softball in two-way star Jordy Frahm. In the batter's box, Frahm was electric, leading Nebraska in just about every hitting statistic, posting a .462 batting average, 23 home runs, and 66 RBI. And in the circle, Frahm was just as dominant, with a 26-8 record while tallying a 1.56 ERA, 286 strikeouts, and a .156 opposing batting average in 206.1 innings of work.

The other ranked team, the Longhorns, will face in San Antonio is the No. 25 Washington Huskies, who come off a 2025 season in which they finished with a 35-19 overall record and 12-9 record in the Big Ten. The Huskies also made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament but were knocked out right away in the Regional round of the tournament.

The Road Runners will be the final team the Longhorns take on in the opening weekend of the season. UTSA comes off a troubling season, ending 2025 with a 21-34 overall record and a 6-21 conference record.

The meeting between the two teams also has an added wrinkle as former Longhorns pitcher and member of their national championship-winning squad, Mac Morgan, enters her first season as the Road Runners' pitching coach.