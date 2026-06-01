Live Game Updates for Texas Softball vs. Tennessee Game 2 of WCWS Semifinals
The Texas Longhorns will once again play for the chance at reaching the championship series of the Women's College World Series, forcing a second game of the semifinals.
The Longhorns were heading into the semifinals after surviving elimination the past two games to reach the semifinals. However, a spot in the championship series wouldn't come easily, needing to take down the Tennessee Volunteers twice in one day.
And the Longhorns got the start of the day that they needed, taking down the Volunteers 5-2 on Monday morning to force a game two. Here's a look at how to watch the matchup, and a live game log later when the two teams retake the field.
How to Watch Texas vs. Tennessee
Who: No. 2 Texas Longhorns and No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers
What: Second game of Women's College World Series Semifinals
When: June 1, 2:17 p.m. CT
Where: Devon Park, Oklahoma City
TV/Streaming: ESPN
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to book a spot in the championship series of the Women's College World Series. They do so against Tennessee on Monday afternoon at Devon Park.
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
CF - Kayden Henry
1B - Katie Stewart
SS - Viviana Martinez
C - Reese Atwood
2B - Leighann Goode
DP - Hannah Wells
LF - Kaiah Altmeyer
RF - Ashton Maloney
3B - Jayice Nichols
P - Teagan Kavan
Live updates will be available after first pitch
Top First:
Teagan Kavan (Texas) pitching
Knight: Strikeout swinging
Dodge: Groundout to second
Clarke: Strikeout Swining
Bottom First:
Karlyn Pickens (Tennessee) pitching)
Henry: Strikeout swinging
Stewart: Strikeout swinging
Martinez: Strikeout swining
Top Second:
Al. Leach: Groundout to first
Morrison: Strikeout swinging
G. Leach: Flyout to left field
Bottom Second:
Atwood: Groundout to short
Goode: Strikeout swinging
Wells: Walk
Altmeyer: Walk
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ylver Deleon-Rios is an English major and Journalism and Media minor at the University of Texas at Austin. His experience in sports journalism includes writing for The Daily Texan, where he has worked on the soccer and softball beats. A native Houstonian, he roots for the Astros and the Rockets while also rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.Follow ylverdr