Live Game Updates for Texas Softball vs. Tennessee Game 2 of WCWS Semifinals

The Texas Longhorns will once again play for the chance at reaching the championship series of the Women's College World Series, forcing a second game of the semifinals.

The Longhorns were heading into the semifinals after surviving elimination the past two games to reach the semifinals. However, a spot in the championship series wouldn't come easily, needing to take down the Tennessee Volunteers twice in one day.

And the Longhorns got the start of the day that they needed, taking down the Volunteers 5-2 on Monday morning to force a game two. Here's a look at how to watch the matchup, and a live game log later when the two teams retake the field.

How to Watch Texas vs. Tennessee

Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan (17) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Who: No. 2 Texas Longhorns and No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers

What: Second game of Women's College World Series Semifinals

When: June 1, 2:17 p.m. CT

Where: Devon Park, Oklahoma City

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to book a spot in the championship series of the Women's College World Series. They do so against Tennessee on Monday afternoon at Devon Park.

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

CF - Kayden Henry

1B - Katie Stewart

SS - Viviana Martinez

C - Reese Atwood

2B - Leighann Goode

DP - Hannah Wells

LF - Kaiah Altmeyer

RF - Ashton Maloney

3B - Jayice Nichols

P - Teagan Kavan

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Top First:

Teagan Kavan (Texas) pitching

Knight: Strikeout swinging

Dodge: Groundout to second

Clarke: Strikeout Swining

Bottom First:

Karlyn Pickens (Tennessee) pitching)

Henry: Strikeout swinging

Stewart: Strikeout swinging

Martinez: Strikeout swining

Top Second:

Al. Leach: Groundout to first

Morrison: Strikeout swinging

G. Leach: Flyout to left field

Bottom Second:

Atwood: Groundout to short

Goode: Strikeout swinging

Wells: Walk

Altmeyer: Walk

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