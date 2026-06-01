Texas Softball Keeps Marching, Forces Second Game of WCWS Semifinals

The Texas Longhorns will now be a win away from getting back to the championship series of the Women's College World Series for the third year in a row.

The Longhorns have managed to advance into the semifinals while having to climb out of the losers' bracket and facing elimination since their second game in Oklahoma City. Texas has survived while staring down the end of its season, taking down the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Nebraska Cornhuskers to make it to the semifinals.

The Longhorns headed into their semifinal matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers on Monday morning, needing to win twice to advance into the championship series. Texas did just that to force a doubleheader against Tennessee, winning 5-2 in the first game of the day.

Citlaly Gutierrez Pitches Gem as Bats Come Around

Texas Longhorns starting pitcher Citlaly Gutierrez (77) celebrates after an out during a Women's College World Series softball game. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns knew that winning would force a winner's go home game two against the Volunteers, head coach Mike White decided to preserve his ace in junior Teagan Kavan and give the start to senior Citlaly Gutierrez.

And with the Longhorns season on the line in her hand with the start in the circle, Gutierrez would provide the necessary performance. The senior would grind out 6.2 innings against a Tennessee batting order that has been explosive in Oklahoma City.

While Gutierrez managed to control the Volunteers batting order, the Longhorns lineup would spark momentum from the jump. Texas was stifled against Tennessee the first time these two teams met; that would change with the Longhorns striking first in the fourth inning, with senior Reese Atwood opening the scoring with a solo home run.

And while the Volunteers would respond right away in the bottom of the fourth with a run to tie up the ballgame, the Longhorns wouldn't be quiet for long. Junior Katie Stewart would bring the Longhorns back on top with a solo shot of her own, and freshman Hannah Wells' two-RBI single would give the Longhorns a 4-0 lead.

Gutierrez would get herself out of trouble multiple times as she ended the game, surrendering five hits and an earned run. However, the senior would get herself into a jam late in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Volunteers would start a rally that would put the score at 5-2, and with the bases loaded, one swing of the bat could've ended the Longhorns' season and put the Volunteers into the championship series.

Needing just one out to force the second game, White would make the decision to go to his ace in Kavan to get out of the bases-loaded jam. And the ace would slam the door, sealing the game with a strikeout.

The Longhorns will return to the field of Devon Park, with what is now an elimination game, and the chance to play for a national championship on the line. Texas and Tennessee will do it again at 2:16 p.m. CT on ESPN.

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