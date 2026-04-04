No. 1 Texas Softball Drops First Conference Series vs. No. 4 Alabama

The Texas Longhorns had been finding plenty of success throughout the season, rolling through their three conference series of the year, winning all three, and had swept two of the three, and the Longhorns' streak was going to be tested against the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Longhorns headed out on the road for their toughest challenge of the season so far in a top-five showdown against the Crimson Tide, who headed into the series with a 33-2 overall record, to go along with a 7-2 record in the SEC.

And the Crimson Tide proved to be the first true roadblock that the Longhorns would hit, as the Longhorns will return home no longer undefeated in conference series, as the Crimson Tide takes the final two games of the series to win the three-game tilt.

How the Top Five Series Unfolded

Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan throws a pitch in the fifth inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Longhorns started their road trip off on the right foot, taking the first game of the series with a statement 9-1 victory on Thursday night. Junior Teagan Kavan powered the Longhorns from the circle to the win, pitching all seven innings while allowing just one run and five hits, and striking out nine batters.

Senior Leighann Goode sparked the Longhorns' offense with two home runs on the day, finishing the game 2-3 from the plate to go along with four RBIs. Junior Viviana Martinez also got in on the action with her home run in the first inning, being the tone setter.

Looking to clinch the series on Friday, the Longhorns will give the start to freshman Hannah Wells; however, the freshman's start would not be an extended one, pitching just 1.2 innings, giving up three hits and six earned runs as Texas lost game two 11-4.

And with head coach Mike White bringing in three pitchers in relief, looking to find some consistency in the circle, that steadiness was not found as the three bullpen arms for the Longhorns combined for six hits allowed to go along with five earned runs and four walks.

In the rubber match on Saturday, the Longhorns continued to struggle from within the circle this time, with Kavan not having her best start as the Longhorns would lose 7-4 in game three and drop back-to-back games for the first time this season

The Texas ace would battle through 3.1 innings, surrendering seven hits, six earned runs, and two walks, while the strikeout pitcher registered just a single strikeout. The Longhorns' offense would also struggle, striking out eight times on the day.

The Longhorns will have to reset quickly, as they drop to a 32-4 record and a 9-3 conference record with next week's challenge not being an easy one.

Texas will get ready to host the Red River Rivalry series as the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners take a trip to Red and Charline McCombs Field for what should be another top-five series. The first game of the series is set for Friday, April 10, at 6 p.m. CT.