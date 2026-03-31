Texas Softball Holds Firm in Latest Top 25 Rankings

The Texas Longhorns tasted defeat for the first time in a very long time, with their record-setting winning streak coming to an end at 29 wins after their final game of the Lone Star Showdown series with the Longhorns falling 9-7 on Sunday to the Texas A&M Aggies.

However, even with the loss in the series finale, the Longhorns had already clinched the series victory over their bitter rival, taking game one in a 9-8 slugfest and game two, earning the series win in walk-off fashion, winning 3-2

And after a week in which the Longhorns went 3-1 in their four games of the week, after getting their action started in midweek action against the Texas State Bobcats, in which the Longhorns escaped San Marcos with a 3-2 win. Texas won't be moving in the national rankings.

Texas Remains at No. 1

Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan hugs utility Reese Atwood after defeating the Florida Gators 3-0 during the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

On Monday, Softball America released its weekly Top 25, and a week after earning the top spot in last week's Top 25 rankings, the Longhorns will remain exactly where they stand as they continue to hold strong and rank as the No. 1 team in the country by Softball America.

Still right behind the Longhorns is the Texas Tech Red Raiders, slotted at No. 2 with a 34-2 record, and making up the top three in the rankings is the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners, who return to the upper third after being ranked No. 5 in last week's rankings.

The SEC continues to dominate the polls with 10 teams ranked inside Softball America's top 25, six of which make up the top 10, and three out of the five teams that ranked inside the top 5 are from the SEC.

Looking ahead down the stretch of the Longhorns regular season, their schedule will be stacked with ranked opponents, with four out of their five remaining conference series being against teams ranked in the Top 10.

The Longhorns begin that stretch of ranked conference series this week, as when they return to the diamond, Texas will be heading out on the road to take on its second SEC series away from Red and Charline McCombs Field.

Texas will make its way to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to take on the No. 4-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, who jump in the rankings, moving on up from the No. 6 spot in this week's rankings.

Alabama makes the jump after taking a break from SEC competition for some nonconference matchups in which they came away with four straight wins in four games, as they get ready to host the Longhorns with a 33-2 record.

After this week's series, the Longhorns will still have to take on No. 3 Oklahoma the following week, No. 10 Georgia on the road, and close out the regular season against No. 6 Arkansas.

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