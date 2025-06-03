Senior Rises to Moment for Texas Softball in Women's College World Series Semifinals
Entering the Women's College World Series, a big question clouded the Texas Longhorns: outside of sophomore ace Teagan Kavan, could anyone else in the pitching staff step up in a big moment if needed?
Turns out, there was an arm that head coach Mike White could depend on to start in the circle for the Longhorns in the semifinals of the Women's College World Series, senior Mac Morgan. The senior started the first four innings and quickly set the tone for the Longhorns' 2-0 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers to punch their ticket to the championship series.
"She mentioned she's a senior, and she wants it and she wants the redemption," said Mike White in a postgame press conference. "And she's one of those kids that just let stuff flow off of her and not going to dwell on what happened in the past, and we talk about...be ready to contribute to the team and the program, and it's always team before me, and she's an epitome of that.
The last time Morgan started in the circle for the Longhorns, the game got away from her in an instant. In the semifinals of the SEC tournament, Morgan surrendered six runs, five of them earned, while giving up two home runs to the Texas A&M Aggies.
And she would not pitch again until coming in as relief in game three of the Super Regional against the Clemson Tigers, her three and one-third innings were enough to clinch the Longhorns' spot in the Women's College World Series.
Morgan, in her four innings of work, gave up just three hits and allowed zero earned runs, alongside striking out four Volunteer batters. Impressively, Morgan quieted at red-hot Volunteer offense, which in the past five games scored at least a run in the first inning, and no Tennessee batter reached farther than second base while facing Morgan, or sophomore Teagan Kavan, who would come out of the bullpen for the final three innings of the game.
"I have nothing to lose, this is my last year, and it's my last time out here, and I'm going to enjoy it and do my job and compete," Morgan said. "Top of my mind was to go out there and compete and try to do my job the best I can, and I gave my everything, and we did pretty well."
For the third time in four years, the Texas Longhorns will play for a national championship at the Women's College World Series, taking on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the championship series beginning June 4.