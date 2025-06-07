Texas Longhorns Crowned Women's College World Series National Champions
The Texas Longhorns can finally call themselves national champions, with a 10-4 victory over the Texas Red Raiders in a winner-take-all game three of the Women's College World Series Championship.
An offensive explosion capped off the championship series with a five-run first inning, and a grand slam in the fourth inning secured the Longhorns' championship victory.
Game three was Teagan Kavan vs NiJaree Canady, part two in the Women's College World Series Championship, and for the third time in a row, the Texas Longhorns lineup faced Canady. Canady had been in command for the first two games of the series, giving up just four earned runs and 13 strikeouts through two games. Game three, however, was a different story.
For once in the series, the Longhorns threatened to open the scoring first and were able to capitalize with a five-run first inning.
Getting the inning started, the Longhorns attacked Canady in the circle as the Longhorns got two runners aboard with just a single out in the inning, and stepping into the box was Reese Atwood, who had struggled in the WCWS. The junior powered through an RBI-base hit to bring in the first runner from second, and Katie Stewart brought in the second run of the inning. Bringing in the next Texas score was a three-run home run shot from Leighann Goode to cap off the Longhorns' big first inning.
The Longhorns managed to chase away one of the best pitchers in the country in the first inning, and for the first time in the World Series, Tech went away from Canady, going to the bullpen to relieve her in the second inning.
The Longhorns kept the momentum in the third inning, adding another run with an RBI base hit from Stewart once more, extending the lead to 6-0 through three innings.
Senior Mia Scott put the exclamation point on the game, blowing the game wide open with a grand slam in the fourth inning. A curtain call for one of the best players ever in the Longhorns' program history, the senior leads the Longhorns in most statistical categories and finishes her collegiate career on top.
The Red Raiders were able to avoid the run rule and extend the game after a three-run fifth inning, but the Longhorns sealed it from inside the circle as Teagan Kavan forced a flyout in foul territory, a runner being thrown out at third base, and a ground out to win Texas's first national championship.