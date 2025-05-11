Texas Longhorns Earn a High Seed in NCAA Tournament
The road to Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series begins with teams nationwide finding out their starting place in the NCAA tournament at the selection show on Sunday.
Among the top teams looking for a high seed, the Texas Longhorns found out that their place in the NCAA tournament was with the aspirations to return to the Women's College World Series championship game for a second year in a row.
The Texas Longhorns will walk into the NCAA tournaments as the No. 6 seed overall and will get the opportunity to host the Austin regional at Red & Charline McCombs Field against the Michigan Wolverines, UCF Knights, and the Eastern Illinois Panthers. With a top-eight seed, the Longhorns will host their regional, and with a victory in the regional, will also host a super regional.
Texas earns a No. 6 seed following a 46-10 overall record, through their first season in the competitive SEC, which took seven out of the eight top seeds in the NCAA Tournament.
Looking to get back on track after a devastating loss to the No. 1 overall seed Texas A&M Aggies in the SEC tournament semifinal, the Longhorns begin their participation in the tournament, taking on the Eastern Illinois Panthers on May 16 at 4:30.
The Panthers finished their season with a 34-20 record and won their second Ohio Valley Conference championship in the past three years.
With the Wolverines and Knights beginning their participation in the regionals, they will take each other on earlier in the day on May 16 at 2:00.
The Wolverines will walk into Austin as back-to-back Big Ten champions after defeating the UCLA Bruins in a narrow 2-0 victory and with a record of 38-19.
Representing the Big 12, the Knights fell in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament to eventual runners-up, the Arizona Wildcats. UCF will travel to Austin with a 33-22-1 record across their season.
Texas's road to OKC will not be easy with two conference champions in their regional, but with their strong bats and elite arms, the Longhorns will look for a good start to their participation in the NCAA Tournament.