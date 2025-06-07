Texas Longhorns Second Program to Win Titles in Softball, Basketball, Volleyball
After securing their first softball national championship win on June 6, the Texas Longhorns became just the second school in history to hold national titles in softball, volleyball and basketball.
UCLA stands as the only other school that has accomplished this feat, and both schools are recognized for having strong athletic programs across the board.
The Longhorns adding a softball title to their list of accolades comes during their third Women’s College World Series championship appearance in four years. Their other two appearances in the tournament final these past few years have been against the Oklahoma Sooners, who have won the previous four titles consecutively.
This year, Texas faced Texas Tech in the championship, taking them down 10-4 in Game 3 to secure a 2-1 series victory.
Texas’ acquisition of this year’s title not only helps their softball team increase their status amongst other college programs, but helps elevate their athletics program as a whole.
Softball, volleyball and basketball are three major women’s sports at the collegiate level, so the fact that Texas now has titles in all three of them speaks to the strength of their athletic department’s commitment to women’s sports.
The Texas women’s basketball team obtained their sole title during the 1985-86 season under the head coaching of Jodi Condradt. Her team finished that season with a perfect record of 34-0, and the title victory would become a very significant part of her 31 season tenure as Texas head coach.
Now, with head coach Vic Schaefer to guide the team, they look to make another run at winning the national championship. The team made it to the final four this year and is ranked highly in preseason polls.
As far as volleyball goes, the Longhorns have five titles to their name, the most recent being in 2023.
Texas has achieved success this year across several sports, and earning a championship win in softball helps serve as a tangible marker of their strength as an athletics department.