Top Transfer Portal Defensive Lineman Sets Visit With Texas

The Texas Longhorns are in the process of replenishing their talent on defense after losing key role players to the NFL Draft and those who have also departed for the transfer portal.

Now they have the chance to land one of the top interior defensive linemen from the transfer portal in Ian Geffrard, an Arkansas Razorbacks standout who entered the transfer portal at the end of the season. He is ranked as the number five defensive tackle in the transfer portal according to Rivals.

Geffrard will start his visit with the Longhorns on Friday night, January 2, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3. That marks the first day of the 15-day window during which the transfer portal will be open, as orchestrated by the NCAA.

Stuffing the Interior

Sep 13, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorback defensive lineman Ian Geffrard (95) defends during the third quarter during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Gerrard is a massive force, standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing a whopping 387 pounds; he would be the perfect style of an interior defensive lineman that head coach Steve Sarkisian loves along the defensive line. A true ability to clog the middle of the line, and a player as talented as Colin Simmons, would cause fits for opposing offenses trying to create a run game.

He also holds a higher IQ than some about playing in the trenches, as he was initially recruited to be an offensive lineman by the Razorbacks. However, after landing on campus, they switched him to the defensive side of the ball, and he never looked back. After seeing some action during his freshman season in 2023, he appeared in four games and totaled two tackles while still preserving his redshirt.

The 2024 season saw Geffrard take a step up in responsibility, earning a spot in the Razorbacks' rotation on their defensive front. He played in all 12 games and had 13 tackles, four of them as solo tackles, accumulated in 191 snaps. He still seemed primed for a breakout and would get his chance in 2025.

This season, he would finally become a full-time starter and would record 25 tackles, 10 of them for solo tackles, four tackles for one, and would also be credited with one pass breakup. Over three seasons, PFF ranked him as a 72.8 overall defensive grade. Now, after spending time in Fayetteville, Geffrard is opting to go elsewhere, and the Longhorns could be a potential landing spot.

The Mableton, Georgia, native is also expected to visit the SMU Mustangs, Kentucky Wildcats, and the Auburn Tigers at some point over the next two weeks. The transfer portal will remain open for 15 days and will close on Jan. 16.

