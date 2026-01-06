Former Texas Longhorns Fan Favorite WR Commits to Oklahoma

Former Texas Longhorns fan favorite wide receiver Parker Livingstone committed to the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Livingstone, who is transferring after his redshirt freshman season and will have three years of eligibility remaining, took visits to both Indiana and Oklahoma. He will now call Norman home and face his former school and new arch-rival annually in the Red River Rivalry.

The Lucas, Texas, native caught 29 passes for 516 yards and six touchdowns this season. He ranked third in yards, fourth in catches, and second in touchdowns amongst all Longhorns pass-catchers in 2025.

Livingstone's goodbye message and transfer commitment

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) before warming up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Livingstone, who grew up a Longhorns fan, became a fan favorite early on in the season, as he scored three touchdowns in Texas' opening two games to lead the pass-catching corps. The known fact that he was quarterback Arch Manning's roommate also contributed to the fan-favorite sentiment. To many, it likely seemed that Livingstone would be here to stay in Austin.

But in college football's present landscape, there are no guarantees, and Livingstone announced his decision to enter the portal on Jan. 1. His commitment to Texas' biggest rival now adds to the shock of his departure.

“Never in a million years did I think I would be going into the portal looking for a new home,” Livingstone wrote in his goodbye on X. “Some things are out of my control. Such is the reality of the ever-changing landscape of college football. Emptied my tank every day for this great university, my teammates & all of the good folks of Texas. Grateful.”

The message that Livingstone's transfer portal decision was "out of (his) control" brought a whirlwind of speculation and interest in the details of his exit from the Texas Longhorns program. It's difficult to put together exactly what occurred behind closed doors to shatter the Livingstone-Texas relationship. But after an article in The Athletic mentioned Livingstone's "out of my control" wording in his note, On Texas Football's Bobby Burton wrote on X:

"Livingstone was offered a mid-six-figure NIL/rev share deal and turned it down. The offer was never withdrawn. But yeah, he was forced out involuntarily. Whatever."

Livingstone's move from one side of the Red River to the other will certainly be a storyline heading into the 2026 edition of the rivalry matchup on Oct. 10.

With both Livingstone and DeAndre Moore Jr. exiting the Forty Acres to enter the transfer portal recently, Texas has been expected to pursue top portal names to add to its wide receiver room. One of those players is former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman, who has taken a visit to Austin and is still in his decision-making process. Coleman, who will likely be a one-and-done at his next collegiate destination due to his NFL Draft status, ranks as the No. 1 player in the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings.