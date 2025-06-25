Texas Longhorns Sign Oklahoma State Transfer
Texas Longhorns softball has not remained complacent after winning their first national championship, as they've added Kaiah Altmeyer last week from the transfer portal, and the Longhorns are not done yet, as they have once again signed a player from the transfer portal.
Texas softball announced on Wednesday afternoon, that former Oklahoma State Cowgirl and Dripping Springs native utility Taylor Anderson will be joining the Longhorns program for the 2026 season.
As a true freshman, Anderson hit .250 with a .438 slugging percentage and .368 on-base percentage. She appeared in 43 games but started in just five in her freshman year. In the short playing time, Anderson had totaled four hits, one home run, and two RBIs and was dangerous on the base paths, stealing four bases on six attempts, adding to the already speedy Texas lineup.
The Longhorns are losing six seniors from their 2025 roster, four of whom are position players, and two of them in Mia Scott and Joley Mitchell, played huge roles throughout the entire 2025 season in Texas's journey to a national championship.
Replacing the production offensively and defensively of Scott and Mitchell will not be easy, but with Anderson as a utility player who's shown some promise at the plate, it gives head coach Mike White a bit of flexibility to reshape his batting lineup and his defense.
Mike White can put Anderson in his plans for the future as she still has three years of eligibility remaining. Giving White plenty of time to find a place for her on his squad and for Anderson to adjust to the Longhorns.
The Longhorns will have a challenge in 2026 as the hardest thing to do in any sport after winning it all is climbing back up that mountain, but with key players returning and the additions the Longhorns keep making, it would be no surprise for the Longhorns to be competing once again in OKC.