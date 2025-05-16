Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Softball Austin Regional Schedule Details

The No. 6-seeded Texas Longhorns begin NCAA Tournament play by hosting the Austin Regional.

Ylver Deleon-Rios

May 9, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Texas outfielder Ashton Maloney (7) hits a single during a game against Texas A&M at Jack Turner Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images
May 9, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Texas outfielder Ashton Maloney (7) hits a single during a game against Texas A&M at Jack Turner Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images / Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

Following a regular-season record of 46-10 and a third-place finish in the competitive SEC, the Texas Longhorns will begin the second phase of their journey in returning to the Women's College World Series finals, kicking off with the regionals of the NCAA Tournament.

Earning themselves the No. 6 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, Texas will host the Austin Regional, which includes the back-to-back Big Ten champions, the Michigan Wolverines, the Big 12's UCF Knights, and the Ohio Valley Conference champions Eastern Illinois Panthers.

In the double-elimination format regional, the Longhorns will begin their play in the NCAA tournament against the Eastern Illinois Panthers on May 16, and earlier in the day, the Wolverines and Knights will kick off the Austin Regional.

Kaydee Bennett
May 9, 2025; Athens, GA, USA; Texas utility Kaydee Bennett (5) catches the ball for an out during a game against Texas A&M at Jack Turner Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images / Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

Each of Texas' possible opponents will walk into Red and Charline McCombs Field with win percentages well over .500 and a combined win-loss record of 105-61-1.

Walking in as Texas's biggest challenge is Michigan, with their record of 38-19 and conference championship victory after knocking off a softball blue-blood in the UCLA Bruins in the championship.

Followed by the UCF Knights, who concluded their first year in the Big 12 with a 33-22-1 record, including a conference series upset over then No. 4-ranked Arizona Wildcats and an appearance in the Big 12 tournament's quarterfinals.

Rounding out the field is Eastern Illinois, who should not be taken lightly; they are the winners of their conference two out of the past three years and finished the season with a 34-20 record.

The Austin Regionals Schedule is as follows:

Friday, May 16

Game 1 - Michigan vs. UCF at 1 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 2 - Eastern Illinois vs. Texas at 3.30 on ESPN+

Saturday, May 17

Game 3 - Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 12 p.m.

Game 4 - Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5 Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 18

Game 6 - Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 3, 12 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary) - Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6, 2:30 p.m.

The rest of the TV designations will depend on the result of Friday's games, but all of Texas's action can be heard on KVET-AM 1300 "The Zone".

Ylver Deleon-Rios is an English major and Journalism and Media minor at the University of Texas at Austin. His experience in sports journalism includes writing for The Daily Texan, where he has worked on the soccer and softball beats. A native Houstonian, he roots for the Astros and the Rockets while also rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.

