Texas Longhorns Softball Austin Super Regional Preview: How to Watch, Listen
The Texas Longhorns cruised through their Regional with three straight blowout victories, earning a regional victory and the opportunity to host a super regional at Red and Charline McCombs Field. The super regional marks the fifth consecutive super regional appearance for the Longhorns and an opportunity to return to the Women's College World Series.
Coming into Austin for the second round of the NCAA Tournament will be the Clemson Tigers. The Tigers will take a resounding 47-12 record, an ACC tournament championship victory, and a Regional victory in which they outscored their opponents 16-3 in the regionals' three games into McCombs Field.
The Longhorns are the No. 6 national seed, and the Tigers are the No. 11 national seed play each other for the first time since 2022; in that meeting, the Longhorns were victorious in a shutout 4-0 victory.
The Tigers have been excellent in the pitching department, allowing just three runs in the Regional round with a one-two punch of seniors Reese Basinger and Brooke McCubbin. Basinger sits at a 2.81 ERA, a 17-5 record, and 121 strikeouts, meanwhile McCubbin enters the super regionals with a 2.54 ERA on the season, an 18-5 record, and 78 strikeouts.
In particular, McCubbin has shined in the postseason, mostly coming out of the bullpen in relief for the Tigers. She has given up zero earned runs in her nine and two-thirds innings pitched, shutting the door on teams' offenses in the regionals.
The Longhorns will have to carry over the explosive offensive momentum they established in the regionals, which saw them score 35 runs across three games, and batters leave the yard nine times, the Longhorns' power sluggers will be vital against the Tigers' pitching staff.
With both teams carrying serious momentum, the Austin Super Regional is slated to be a battle with a trip to the Women's College World Series on the line.
Here is how to watch and listen to the Super Regional matchup:
What: No. 6 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 11 Clemson Tigers
Where: Red and Charline McCombs Field, Austin, TX
When: Thursday, May 22 at 8 p.m., Friday, May 23 at 8 p.m., Saturday (if necessary), May 24 at 8 p.m.
How to Watch: ESPN 2
How to Listen: Sports Radio AM 1300 The Zone, SiriusXM 84