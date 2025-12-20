Texas Softball's Back-to-Back Quest Unveiled with Complete 2026 Schedule Announced

Texas softball reached the pinnacle of the sport during the 2025 season, earning the program's first national championship after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders at the Women's College World Series, winning the series 2-1.

Now Mike White and his squad will have to undertake one of the biggest challenges in all of sports after coming off the high of a national title, no longer being the ones chasing a championship but defending their spot at the top.

While the Longhorns faced a flurry of changes during the offseason, with some changes to their coaching staff and players, Texas still returns a bulk of its championship core from a season ago, with the addition of a talented freshman class and several transfer players that will look to make an impact.

Texas Softball's 2026 Schedule

Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan (17) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during game three of the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series finals at Devon Park. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

With opening day of the 2026 season not too far away, the Longhorns announced their complete schedule on Friday afternoon. As a whole, the Longhorns will face off in 55 matchups in the regular season, with 26 of those being at home at Red & Charline McCombs Field.

Texas returns to the diamond for its first action of the season as part of the UTSA Invitational, with game one coming against a former Big 12 rival in the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Feb 6. That will see the Longhorns take on the Cornhuskers twice, the Washington Huskies twice, and the UTSA Roadrunners over three days.

The first time the Longhorns will be at home this season will be when they host the Bevo Classic from Feb. 12-15. During those days, the Longhorns will face the Ohio State Buckeyes and Syracuse twice, Abilene Christian, the first game at McCombs Field on Feb. 12, and Northern Illinois.

Continuing their non-conference schedule, the Longhorns head to the DeMarini Invitational in Palo Alto, California, where they will face Arizona twice, Stanford, Santa Clara, and Boise State from Feb 20-22. And a one-off matchup against Southeastern Louisiana on Feb 25.

One final tune-up before the start of SEC play will have Texas host the Longhorn Invitational from Feb. 27- Mar. 1, welcoming in Houston, St. Bonaventure, Prairie View A&M, and Incarnate Word. Throughout conference play, the Longhorns will have midweek matchups against East Texas A&M, Baylor at home and away, Texas State, and Oklahoma State at different points of the season.

And then there's the challenge of SEC play that awaits the Longhorns beginning with a series on the road against South Carolina from Mar. 6-8. The first conference series at home for Texas will be hosting the Ole Miss Rebels on Mar. 13-15.

The rest of conference play has the Longhorns hosting their three rivals at McCombs Field with Texas A&M, Oklahoma, ending the regular season with Arkansas, and on the road taking on Alabama, Georgia, and Kentucky.

As the Longhorns will look to defend their national championship, they will be tested as they match up in 36 games against teams that qualified for the 2025 NCAA Tournament, including 20 games against teams that advanced to Super Regionals.