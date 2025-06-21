Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Softball Signs Arizona Wildcats Transfer

The Texas Longhorns have begun adding to their roster for the 2026 season by signing a transfer player from the Arizona Wildcats.

Texas Longhorns outfielder Ashton Maloney (7) runs for third on her way to score in the third inning as the Longhorns take on the Michigan Wolverines in the third game of the NCAA Tournament regional in Austin, May 17, 2025.
Texas Longhorns outfielder Ashton Maloney (7) runs for third on her way to score in the third inning as the Longhorns take on the Michigan Wolverines in the third game of the NCAA Tournament regional in Austin, May 17, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Texas Longhorns softball program finally reached the mountaintop of college softball, winning its first national title in program history, but the Longhorns have not dwelled long on their championship victory, as they've begun adding their roster for the 2026 season from the transfer portal. 

Texas softball announced the signing of former Arizona Wildcat utility Kaiah Altmeyer for their 2026 roster on Friday afternoon. Altmeyer earned NFCA All-West third team honors and was named to the All-Big 12 second team a season ago. She now heads for Austin with one more year of eligibility left.

In her three years with the Wildcats, Altmeyer batted a .355 average with 114 hits, 10 home runs, and 91 RBI. Altmeyer also brings lots of playing experience with her to the Longhorns, starting 173 games for Arizona primarily in the outfield; 74 in right field, 18 in left field, 13 in centerfield, and eight as the designated player.

May 31, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Longhorns outfielder Kayden Henry (21) jumps and yells after scoring a run in the first inning against the Oklahoma Sooners during the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Altmeyer faced her new team early on in the season when the Longhorns took on the Wildcats back in February. Against Texas, Altmeyer went 2-4 with an RBI in the Longhorns' 8-4 victory over Arizona in Tucson.

The senior could allow Mike White to rework his defense, especially with the big losses of two key players in third basemen Mia Scott and first baseman Joley Mitchell. The addition of Altmeyer could allow Katie Stewart to return to the infield after having to play out of position in left field for most of the season, or Altmeyer could be moved into a new position entirely.

Wherever Mike White chooses to play Altmeyer, he is getting a plug-in-and-play right away player who could become a key contributor to the Longhorns right from the start, especially to a team that will be losing six seniors, four of whom were position players.

The Longhorns' biggest goal in 2026 will obviously be to defend their crown, and the addition of Altmeyer may go a long way in helping Texas stay on top of the softball world.

Ylver Deleon-Rios is an English major and Journalism and Media minor at the University of Texas at Austin. His experience in sports journalism includes writing for The Daily Texan, where he has worked on the soccer and softball beats. A native Houstonian, he roots for the Astros and the Rockets while also rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.

