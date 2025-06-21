Texas Longhorns Softball Signs Arizona Wildcats Transfer
The Texas Longhorns softball program finally reached the mountaintop of college softball, winning its first national title in program history, but the Longhorns have not dwelled long on their championship victory, as they've begun adding their roster for the 2026 season from the transfer portal.
Texas softball announced the signing of former Arizona Wildcat utility Kaiah Altmeyer for their 2026 roster on Friday afternoon. Altmeyer earned NFCA All-West third team honors and was named to the All-Big 12 second team a season ago. She now heads for Austin with one more year of eligibility left.
In her three years with the Wildcats, Altmeyer batted a .355 average with 114 hits, 10 home runs, and 91 RBI. Altmeyer also brings lots of playing experience with her to the Longhorns, starting 173 games for Arizona primarily in the outfield; 74 in right field, 18 in left field, 13 in centerfield, and eight as the designated player.
Altmeyer faced her new team early on in the season when the Longhorns took on the Wildcats back in February. Against Texas, Altmeyer went 2-4 with an RBI in the Longhorns' 8-4 victory over Arizona in Tucson.
The senior could allow Mike White to rework his defense, especially with the big losses of two key players in third basemen Mia Scott and first baseman Joley Mitchell. The addition of Altmeyer could allow Katie Stewart to return to the infield after having to play out of position in left field for most of the season, or Altmeyer could be moved into a new position entirely.
Wherever Mike White chooses to play Altmeyer, he is getting a plug-in-and-play right away player who could become a key contributor to the Longhorns right from the start, especially to a team that will be losing six seniors, four of whom were position players.
The Longhorns' biggest goal in 2026 will obviously be to defend their crown, and the addition of Altmeyer may go a long way in helping Texas stay on top of the softball world.