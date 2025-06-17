Texas Longhorns Softball Star Mia Scott Turning Pro
A big piece of the Texas Longhorns' national championship-winning squad will be playing professional softball.
Mia Scott was selected by the Volts of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League from the Reserve Athlete Pool, the team announced on June 16. The Volts have further Longhorn connections, with legendary pitcher Cat Osterman serving as the team's general manager.
The AUSL is in its inaugural season with four teams touring across the country, the Volts, Bandits, Talons, and Blaze competing in a 24-game regular season, followed by a three-game championship series, and in 2026, the AUSL, like many professional sports leagues, will move to a city-based league going forward. The AUSL has considerable backing from the MLB, which invested in the league.
The Angleton, TX, product became one of the best players to ever wear a burnt orange and white uniform, rewriting the Longhorn history books bu becoming the program record holder in doubles and second in the program in hits. In her career, Scott started in 255 games and had a .401 batting average, 314 hits, 28 home runs, and 186 RBI.
Scott concluded her senior season with the Longhorns on a career year, achieving career highs in batting average, hits, and RBIs en route to a NFCA second-team All-American selection, a USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 25 Finalist, but above all, a cornerstone for Texas's national championship-winning team
With the Longhorns, Scott reached the Women's College World Series Championship series three times, losing in the first two trips to the Oklahoma Sooner dynasty. For Scott and the Longhorns, third time was the charm, and Scott played a huge piece for Texas, displaying her defensive skills across the entire postseason and especially holding down the hot corner in the WCWS championship.
In her final three games of her college career, Scott was lights out, going five for eight with five RBI and two home runs, taking on of of the best pitchers in the country in Texas Tech's Nijaree Canady. The second home run was the explanation point to Scott's stellar career, a grand slam to put the game way out of reach in game three of the championship series.
Scott, an undoubtable Longhorn legend, will now get the chance to play professionally.