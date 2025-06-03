Texas Longhorns Women's College World Series Championship Preview: How to Watch
The Texas Longhorns will once again play for a national championship for the second consecutive year, this time taking on old Big 12 rival the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
The Longhorns have been undefeated at the Women's College World Series, en route to the championship series. Shutting out the Florida Gators 3-0 in their first game, a 4-2 victory against the four-time defending national champion Oklahoma Sooners, and then a 2-0 shutout victory over the Tennessee Volunteers in the semifinals.
Texas Tech has reached the championship while also not losing a game at the Women's College World Series. Their first game was a narrow 1-0 shutout victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, game two was a 3-1 win over the UCLA Bruins, and in the semifinals, to book their place in the championship series, a 3-2 walk-off victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.
The championship series will revolve around the aces in the circle for both teams. Sophomore Teagan Kavan for the Longhorns and 2024 USA Softball Player of the Year, junior Nijaree Canady for the Red Raiders.
In the three appearances Kavan has made at the Women's College World Series, she's pitched 17 innings, allowing just one earned run with a stellar ERA of .53 and 12 strikeouts. Canady has been just as impressive for the Red Raiders, pitching all three games for Texas Tech. Canady has an ERA of 1.29, allowing just three earned runs through 21 innings pitched and striking out 25 batters at the WCWS.
The Longhorns and Red Raiders have faced each other twice early in the season, with the Longhorns coming out on top twice. The first game of the two saw Kavan and Canady go head-to-head in a nine-inning thriller. Kavan outdueled Canady in Austin, throwing a career-best 18 strikeouts and the victory, while Canady picked up the loss while throwing 11 strikeouts.
If the early-season matchup is any indication of what will happen in OKC, Kavan vs. Canady will be must-watch in game one of the championship series.
Here is how to watch and listen to game one of the championship series matchup:
What: No. 6 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders
Where: OGE Field at Devon Park, Oklahoma City, OK
When: Wednesday, June 4 at 7 p.m. CT/ 8 p.m. ET
How to Watch: ESPN
How to Listen: Sports Radio AM 1300 The Zone