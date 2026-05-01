Texas Softball Gets Shut Out Again, Drops Series Opener vs. Arkansas

The Texas Longhorns look to end the 2026 regular season off on the right foot with one final conference series remaining. The Longhorns got back on track a week ago, heading out on the road to take on the Kentucky Wildcats and came away with a series sweep.

Now the Longhorns return home for their final conference meeting, taking on the No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks, at Red and Charline McCombs Field. And with the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament waiting in the wings, the Longhorns started their last home stand on the losing end.

The old Southwest Conference rivalry turned SEC rivalry hit the softball field for game one of a three-game tilt, and the Razorbacks came out on top. The Longhorns, for the third time this season, have been shut out, losing 2-0 to the Razorbacks on Thursday night.

Burnt Orange Bats Go Cold Again

Texas Longhorns utility Reese Atwood hits a single and scores a RBI in the first inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Longhorns have once again ended a ballgame with a zero on the scoreboard, with the other two times coming against the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowgirls. Texas would actually out-hit the Razorbacks, but the hits didn't correlate into any runs.

"We're swinging at crap, quite frankly," head coach Mike White said. "We're taking good pitches and swinging at junk. That's not a recipe for success, and they know that I'm disappointed in the way we played."

The Longhorns managed four hits against the Razorbacks compared to their three; however, only one of Texas hits resulted in an extra base hit. The Texas batting lineup would strike out eight times throughout the night.

The Texas bats struggled against the Arkansas ace Robyn Herron. The pitcher was in control of the Longhorns' batting order, which at times can score in bunches. Herron tossed the majority of the shutout, pitching 6.1 innings, allowing just three hits, with none of the base knocks she allowed being for extra bases.

"That's the question I asked them," White said. "I said, What's the deal? Was there too much pressure on you? Are you trying too hard? Obviously, it wasn't what I expected we'd bring out to this good war game tonight."

On the flipside, junior Teagan Kavan took the circle in the series opener and took the loss despite being in control of the Razorback lineup for most of the ballgame. Kavan pitched all seven innings, in which she allowed just three hits and struck out four; however, the two runs she allowed were enough to hand the Longhorns the loss.

"I think there are parts in the game where I could be bigger for my team," Kavan said. "Good game score had kept us in it but I think being bigger in those moments when we need it and just stepping up to get the big out in the moment.”

The Longhorns will return to the diamond on Friday, needing a win to keep the series alive. Texas will look to avoid the series loss with game two set at 2:00 p.m. CT on Friday.

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