Texas Softball Makes One Final Key Coaching Staff Hire

The Texas Longhorns have undergone several changes throughout the first month of the offseason as the Longhorns look to reshape both their roster and their coaching staff for a shot at a historic three-peat in 2027.

Head coach Mike White attacked the transfer portal, looking to add immediate impact players to his squad for the upcoming season. And he has done just that, adding some of the top players in the transfer portal, with the crown jewel of the portal in star infielder Isa Torres committing to the Longhorns for her senior season.

And not only has White had to make additions to his roster, but also to his coaching staff after losing two key assistant coaches over the offseason, and now White has made his final hire to round out his coaching staff for the 2027 season.

Mike White Fills Out His Staff with a New Hitting Coach

Texas Longhorns head coach Mike White looks on in the sixth inning against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the NCAA Women’s College World Series at Devon Park. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Softball America's Brady Vernon reported that the Longhorns have made another big-time offseason move, this time it comes to their coaching staff.

Texas has hired Arizona Wildcats hitting coach Amber Freeman to fulfill the same role in Austin.

NEWS: Texas will hire Arizona assistant Amber Freeman to lead the Longhorn offense. https://t.co/kIKAeoOt6S — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) June 24, 2026

Freeman spent the last two seasons with the Wildcats, helping them to an 85-31 record over her tenure in Tucson. In her first season in 2025, Freeman guided the best offense in the Big 12 with a .348 batting average and 557 hits. Additionally, the Wildcats led the conference in home runs, on-base percentage, RBIs, scoring, and slugging percentage.

She followed that up in 2026, coaching the Wildcats to a .340 batting average, which ranked third in the Big 12 and 10th in single-season program history. And Arizona ranked in the top three in the Big 12 in batting average, RBIs per game, scoring, RBIs, and total runs.

The now-former Arizona hitting coach was vital in the development of Wildcat stars catcher Sydney Stewart and utility Devyn Netz, who have been the Big 12 Players of the Year over the past two seasons.

Freeman also has a season of SEC coaching experience on her resume after serving as an assistant coach for the Georgia Bulldogs for the 2024 season.

The hire of Freeman comes after the Longhorns lost associate head coach and hitting coach Ehren Earleywine over the offseason. Earleywine decided to leave the Longhorns and head to Knoxville to fulfill the same role with the Tennessee Volunteers after just one season in Austin, where he helped Texas to another national championship

White now fills out all of the openings on his coaching staff after losing both Earleywine and associate head coach Kristen Zaleski, who took the head coaching job at Utah State after back-to-back national championships at Texas.

Freeman now joins White's staff, along with newly hired associate head coach and former Southeastern Louisiana head coach Rick Fremin and returning pitching coach Pattie Ruth Taylor, to make up the Longhorns 2027 coaching staff.

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