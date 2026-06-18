Texas Softball Makes Major Coaching Staff Addition

The Texas Longhorns have now turned their full attention to the 2027 season after claiming back-to-back national championships and will now be building the team for a chase at an unprecedented three-peat.

The Longhorns have been busy, putting the transfer portal as their main priority, looking to add some of the top players available to reshape their roster. And the Longhorns have done just that, adding the top player in the transfer portal in Isa Torres, as well as two other additions that should become immediate impact players.

And while the Longhorns and head coach Mike White's main focus has been to retool the roster for the upcoming season, they have not ignored their coaching staff and have addressed it with a new hire.

Mike White Adds Highly Decorated Coach to His Staff

Texas Longhorns head coach Mike White looks on in the second inning against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Softball America's Brady Vernon reported that the two-time defending national championship Longhorns have made an addition to their coaching staff, hiring Southeastern Louisiana head coach Rick Fremin to become their next associate head coach.

NEWS: Southeastern Louisiana head coach Rick Fremin will join the Texas coaching staff https://t.co/t2jBQzA4kB — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) June 17, 2026

Fremin has spent the last 11 seasons creating a competitive program with Southeastern Louisiana, as he recorded a 394-213 record over his decade with the team. During his time with the Lady Lions, the new member of the Texas coaching staff led his team to five straight seasons with 40 wins or more.

Fremin heads to the Forty Acres, leaving as a highly decorated head coach during his time with Southeastern Louisiana, being named a three-time Louisiana Coach of the Year and the 2026 Southland Conference Coach of the Year.

Additionally, Fremin had found plenty of recent success with the program, coaching his team to three straight NCAA Regional appearances, as well as the 2024 and 2025 Southland Conference Tournament championships and the program's first regular-season title in 2026.

The hiring of Fremin comes after the Longhorns and White found themselves with two spots open on their coaching staff.

It was announced last week that associate head coach Kristen Zaleski would not return to the program in 2027 after helping Texas reach back-to-back national titles. And just a day later, associate head coach Ehren Earleywine would also be leaving the program to take the same position with the Tennessee Volunteers, having just spent a season in Austin directing Texas' offense.

Now White fills up one of the open spots on his coaching staff with an experienced coach in Fremin, who, while he doesn't have the SEC experience, has plenty of years leading a program under his belt.

And White will likely continue searching for one more assistant coach to round out his coaching staff as the Longhorns head into a 2027 that has a chance to be historic.

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