Texas Softball Makes Major Transfer Portal Splash With Star Infielder

The Texas Longhorns will now be shifting their focus as the dust finally settles on the 2026 season, where the Longhorns, for the second year in a row, reached the top of the college softball world as national champions.

Now that the 2026 season has had its final chapter written, all eyes are already on the 2027 season, and for many teams, that starts with the transfer portal. The frenzy of the college softball transfer portal is in full swing, having been open for over a week, and some players have already found new homes for the following season.

And the Longhorns don't want to be left out of the action, as they are once again involved in the portal, landing one of the top available players.

Texas Adds One of the Top Players in the Country

Florida State Seminoles infielder Isa Torres (3) gets the out at second and throws to first. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Tuesday, D1 Softball's Justin McLeod reported that the Longhorns have landed not just one of the top players out of the transfer portal, but landed the top name available in Florida State Seminoles transfer infielder Isa Torres.

Torres was undoubtedly the top name in the transfer portal when she entered, and one of the highly sought-after players, ranking as the No. 1 player available in the portal by Softball America's transfer portal rankings.

D1Softball National Player of the Year Isa Torres is transferring to Texas. pic.twitter.com/Bvs3J7Mez5 — Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) June 16, 2026

Her final season in Tallahassee was one of the best in the country as she set school records with a .530 batting average, 78 runs scored, a .978 slugging percentage, and a .591 on-base percentage. 16 Torres added 16 home runs and 56 RBI while also recording an NCAA record when she recorded a hit in 16 consecutive at-bats.

Following her stellar 2026 season, Torres reigned in plenty of individual honors, being named the D1 Softball Player of the Year, ACC Player of the Year, and ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Additionally, Torres earned a Rawlings Gold Glove and was named an NFCA First Team All-American for the second consecutive season.

The addition of Torres is a homecoming for the star junior as the Georgetown native comes back close to home. Growing up about half an hour away from Red and Charline McCombs Field, Torres returns home for her final season of college softball.

Torres started all 54 games for the Seminoles at shortstop, which is a plus as the Longhorns lose one of their starting middle infielders in second baseman Leighann Goode now graduating. However, the Longhorns do bring back their starting shortstop from their championship-winning squad in Viviana Martinez, returning for her senior season.

Longhorns head coach Mike White will have an interesting decision to make if he keeps his reliable shortstop in Martinez put or shifts her over to second base. The other side of the option is Torres being the one to switch positions and move over to second, or being kept at shortstop.

Regardless of the decision, the Longhorns have one of the top players in the nation now on their roster for the 2027 season, and White has a predicament many head coaches across the country would love to have.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.