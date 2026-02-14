Texas Softball Moves Back Saturday Game Due to Inclement Weather

After run-ruling both Syracuse and Ohio State in a double-header on Friday, the Texas Longhorns softball program will be playing later than expected on Saturday. The Longhorns will now square off against the Buckeyes once again at 5 p.m. CT today at McCombs Field.

🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨



Due to forecasted inclement weather, Texas will play one game vs. Ohio State at 5 p.m. CT today at McCombs Field. The game will be available on SEC Network+.#HookEm pic.twitter.com/WoyozMyvJo — Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) February 14, 2026

Originally, Texas was scheduled to play against both Ohio State and Syracuse in back-to-back games on Saturday. The Longhorns will now play just one game on both Saturday and Sunday to cap off the Bevo Classic.

Head coach Mike White's program will look to continue their dominance to start the 2026 season. After falling to No. 8 Nebraska by a score of 8-5 on Feb. 7, the Longhorns have run-ruled their last four opponents.

The Biggest Drivers of Texas' Hot Start

Jun 4, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Longhorns utility Leighann Goode (43) lines out to the pitcher in the second inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during game one of the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series finals at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

As the No. 2-ranked team in the country, it's no secret that the Longhorns have one of the more loaded rosters in college softball. Not only do they boast one of the best pitching staffs in the country, but the Longhorns can win in a shootout as well.

Offensively, Texas is currently hitting .385 at the plate with a slugging percentage .718. Both of those marks rank top-30 in the country, with the team's slugging percentage inside the top-10. So far this season, Leighann Goode and Reese Atwood have been the main drivers of the Longhorns' success at the plate.

Goode, the star second baseman for Texas, is hitting an astounding .647 at the plate this season with 11 hits, four home runs, and one double. Atwood, has been another major power threat for the Longhorns as she leads the team in hits (13), homeruns (6), and runs batted in (20).

On the pitching side of things, Cambria Salmon, Hannah Wells, and Teagan Kavan have held down the starting rotation thus far. Salmon leads the team in earned run average (2.21), while logging the second-most innings on the team (12.2).

Wells and Kavan have also posted steady numbers in the starter role with earned run averages of 4.32 and 5.00 respectively, with Kavan having a higher ceiling and floor. While she leads the team in strikeouts (17), she also has an opponent batting average of .300.

While it's still a little early to give an in-depth review of the Texas pitching staff, one thing is certain. The Longhorns don't necessarily need to be lights out on the mound to secure wins over their opponents this weekend. This Texas offense is more than capable of securing a weekend sweep, meaning that the focus should be on consistent production at the plate and limiting big innings with solid defense.

