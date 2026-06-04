Texas Softball Strikes First Taking Game One of WCWS Championship Series

The Texas Longhorns will now be one win away from clinching back-to-back national championships after taking the first game of the Women's College World Series championship series.

The championship series would once again be a full Lone Star State affair with the Longhorns facing the Texas Tech Red Raiders. And the déjà vu from a year ago would strike a little bit harder as the Longhorns took game one of the series just like they did last season.

The Longhorns would land the first blow, once more taking game one of the championship series with a 7-3 win on Wednesday night.

Texas Hangs Onto Early Lead to Escape Game One

Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan (17) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Longhorns, as they've done all postseason and for the majority of the Women's College World Series, would turn to their ace in junior Teagan Kavan to start the game. And while Kavan would settle in throughout the ballgame, the Red Raiders would get to her early.

Texas Tech would send the first blow of the championship series with a solo home run in the second at-bat of the game courtesy of Mihyi Davis. While the Red Raiders got off to a quick start, the Longhorns wouldn't trail for long.

The Longhorns started their ace in Kavan; the Red Raiders decided to pitch off, starting Kaitlyn Terry instead of their ace, NiJaree Canady. While Terry is not the ace, the lefty is one of the top arms in the country with a 1.80 ERA heading into the ballgame.

The Longhorns would get to Terry right from the jump with junior Katie Stewart pushing Texas out in front with a two-run blast into left-center field, making it four straight games that the slugger has left the yard.

"Keeping my approach simple, really not overthinking anything in the box and so just not missing my pitch when I get it," Stewart said. "And really, that was the whole approach I took to that at-bat."

Texas' success wouldn't end there with another pair of hits that would chase Terry away after recording just two outs.

The Red Raiders decided to hand the ball to Canady to limit the damage; however, the Longhorns would continue their momentum, scoring three more runs in the inning. The Longhorns left the first inning leading 5-1, a lead they would never look back from.

And after the first inning home run from the Red Raiders, Kavan would settle into the ballgame, not allowing Texas Tech another hit until the fifth inning. A two-run home run from Texas Tech would inch the Red Raiders closer with the Longhorns hanging on to a slim 6-3 lead.

"I know it's not going to be a scoreless game, and they're probably going to get a run," Kavan said. "They're a good team and a good offense, so I kind of tell myself, oh well, this is probably going to happen at some point. And so just put my head down, do the work for my team, and try to keep us in the game as long as possible."

In the final two innings of the ballgame, Kavan would allow just a single hit as she retired the final five batters she faced. The ace would seal the game and hang onto a 7-3 with a 1-2-3 seventh inning to slam the door. Kavan would surrender just three hits, three earned runs, and struck out six batters in another complete game effort.

The Longhorns will look to clinch their second-straight national championship when they return to the field on Thursday night. Texas will look to make history, while Texas Tech will play with its back against the wall and try to force a game three. First pitch for game two is set for 7:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.

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