Texas Softball vs. Texas Tech WCWS Championship Series Rematch: Live Game Updates

For the second straight year, the Women's College World Series championship will be an all Lone Star State affair. The Texas Longhorns look for back-to-back national championships against the team they took down just last year, the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Longhorns have reached the championship series, having to play a majority of their time in Oklahoma City, with their backs against the wall. Texas lost its opening ballgame to the Tennessee Volunteers, forcing the Longhorns to survive elimination games over Mississippi State and Nebraska and a doubleheader sweep over the Volunteers in the semifinals.

Here's a look at how to watch the matchup, more information on the Red Raiders, and a live game log later when the two teams take the field for the first game of the championship series.

How to Watch Texas vs. Texas Tech

Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan (17) throws a pitch in the second inning against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Who: No. 2 Texas Longhorns and No. 11 Texas Tech

What: Women's College World Series championship series Game One

When: June 3, 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Devon Park, Oklahoma City

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Meet the Opponent

Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Gerry Glasco smiles in the seventh inning against the Alabama Crimson Tide. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Red Raiders make it back-to-back appearances in the championship series of the Women's College World Series as they play for a shot at their first national title in program history. Texas Tech rolls into the showdown with the Longhorns, posting a 61-8 overall record and a 21-3 record in the Big 12.

The Longhorns and Red Raiders have shared similar paths to the championship series, with Texas Tech taking care of business in the Lubbock Regional, needing just three games to book a spot in the super regionals. And while they had to head out on the road, the Red Raiders booked a spot in Oklahoma City after taking down the Florida Gators in three games.

While Texas Tech won its first game to open the Women's College World Series, taking down Mississippi State, the Red Raiders hit a setback, falling to Tennessee and dropping to the losers' bracket.

And just like the Longhorns, the Red Raiders survived an elimination game against UCLA and swept a doubleheader against Alabama on Monday to book a spot in the national championship series.

The Longhorns and Red Raiders met on the biggest stage of college softball a season ago, with the Longhorns claiming the title in a three-game series. Now the two Lone Star State programs are back in the championship series with history to be made for either team.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to take the advantage in game one of the championship series against the Red Red Raiders. They do so against Texas Tech on Wednesday night at Devon Park.

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below (when available) -

Live updates will be available after first pitch

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