Texas Softball Ties Program Record After Sweeping Ole Miss

The Texas Longhorns have wasted no time continuing their early-season dominance with the start of conference play, as in their opener last week, the Longhorns swept a ranked South Carolina Gamecocks squad on the road and followed that up with another sweep, this time returning home to Red and Charline McCombs Field and taking care of the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Longhorns flexed their scoring muscle throughout the weekend, outscoring the Rebels 29-6 over 18 innings. On Saturday, the Longhorns clinched the series victory and returned on Sunday and secured the sweep with another run-rule, winning 15-3 over the Rebels.

The Sunday win over the Longhorns improved their record to 26-1 and extended their winning streak to 24 ballgames. Texas now equalizes its longest win streak in program history, which was set back in 2006.

The Bats Stay Hot For the Longhorns

Texas Longhorns infielder Leighann Goode yells after her three run home run in the first inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Longhorns now start the SEC portion of their schedule with a perfect 6-0 record in conference play after sweeping their first two series of the season. Both of which have come convincingly, as Texas has outscored its opponents 41-10 in six conference games.

"Getting any sweep in the SEC is tough to do, but it's what you need to do if you want to be in a championship race," head coach Mike White said. "Overall, I need to look at the tape and see what we need to work on."

On the day, nine different Longhorns recorded a base hit, tallying Texas' 12 hits on the afternoon. Six batters for the Longhorns drove in at least one run, and five of them brought in two or more. The Longhorns, who have largely depended on their power and the ground run ball, scored all 15 runs of their runs without a ball leaving the field.

Leading the way for the Longhorns was junior outfielder Kayden Henry, who was 1-2 at the dish and led the team in RBI on the day with three. Senior infielder Leighann Goode also made her presence known, ending the day 2-3 from the plate with an RBI.

Goode has a hot start to her senior year as she currently leads the team in batting average with a resounding .492 average, along with five home runs and 19 RBI.

"I think my mental game, trying not to get too ahead of myself," Goode said on what she worked on over the offseason. "And get too involved with stats, so just working with my mental game has been big for me."

The Longhorns will now be on the brink of making more history as a win in their next game would mark 25 straight wins, becoming the longest win streak in program history. With the chance to break a record, the Longhorns take a break from conference play and get ready to take on an old rival in the Baylor Bears.

Texas will take on Baylor on Friday, March 20, in the first game of a home-and-away series, as the Longhorns will take a trip up to Waco on Saturday. With history waiting in the wings, White and his squad are focused on the win over being history makers.

"I'm going to worry about the next one, and that's what we've got to worry about," White said. "But it's just a testament to the club and how well they're doing and how well they're taking the pressure of being defending national champions."