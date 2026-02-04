Texas Softball Title Ring Pays Tribute to Special Fan

The Texas Longhorns softball team claimed their first Women’s College World Series title in 2025, terminating the Oklahoma Sooners’ four-year win streak and cementing themselves as champions in college softball history.

While the start of their new season this upcoming weekend means putting the glitz and glamour of 2025 behind them, 247Sports’ Chip Brown has shared photos of the hardware the Longhorns received for their efforts last year.

For one player, the ring doesn’t just serve as an emblem of victory, but as a memento of her late inspiration.

Ring contains personal touch for one Texas softball player

Jun 6, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan (17) throws a pitch in the seventh inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during game three of the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series finals at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

During the Women’s College World Series last year, pitcher Teagan Kavan lost her grandmother Anna Lukehart. Lukehart, according to Kavan, had been an important inspiration for the player throughout her life and her softball journey. Kavan has even spent most of her life wearing the number 17 for her grandmother, who was born on Nov. 17.

Lukehart might not have gotten to watch her granddaughter claim the national title, but her memory lives on in the national championship ring that everyone on the team now possesses. The interior of the ring contains one black diamond in her honor, a detail the team decided to include when helping design the ring.

This detail might be subtle to those who don’t understand its meaning, but for Texas softball players, this black diamond is a tribute to one of their biggest fans.

Kavan was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2025 Women’s College World Series, pitching 31.2 innings without giving up a run and accumulating 21 strikeouts throughout the tournament. The then sophomore showed up for her team in major ways throughout the tournament, becoming a huge part of their title run.

This season, she looks to impact her team to an even greater extent.

As they brace for the start of a new journey, the Longhorns look to channel last year’s energy and emotions as inspiration. They are set to open their season against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Feb. 6 in San Antonio, Texas. This will be part of a five game tournament, one in which they will also go up against the Washington Huskies and UTSA Roadrunners.

Ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation across several preseason ranking lists, the ceiling seems like it could be high for this Texas team. Fans will likely look to Kavan once again to lead this team into some of their more challenging battles ahead.