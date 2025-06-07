Teagan Kavan Makes History Leading Texas Longhorns to First National Championship
The Texas Longhorns can finally sit atop the college softball world as national champions, defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders 10-4 in game three of the Women's College World Series.
A big reason why? Sophomore pitcher Teagan Kavan.
Kavan was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2025 Women's College World Series after a dominant performance across the WCWS. The sophomore pitched 31.2 innings for the Longhorns while giving up zero earned runs, six games to go, alongside her 21 strikeouts in the tournament. Kavan's 31.2 innings without allowing an earned run is a WCWS record, breaking the previous longest streak that was set in 1994 at 27.2 innings.
Kavan finishes her sophomore season with a record of 28-5, a 2.16 ERA, and 230 strikeouts, but above all, she ends her second season in the burnt orange and white as a national champion.
Star catcher Reese Atwood praised Kavan's resilience and drive in a postgame interview on the SEC Network.
"Teagan is so amazing, she's had her adversity this year," Atwood said. "And just to see her come out and accomplish her dreams and perform the way she does, there's no one else who plays this sport who's more deserving than Teagan. With her work ethic and just how much she loves this game and how much time she puts in, I'm just so proud of her. She's one of the most inspiring people, and I think she pushes this team to be bigger and better than what we ever dreamed of. She's so amazing, and we are so grateful to have her."
Kavan opened the WCWS for the Longhorns in their first game against the Florida Gators, where she pitched a full game shutout. The strikeout artist managed just one K but gave up just two hits through seven innings.
This was followed by an emotional performance against the four-time defending national champion Oklahoma Sooners, where Kavan pitched an eight-strikeout gem hours after the passing of her grandmother. And coming out of the bullpen against the Tennessee Volunteers in the semifinals, Kavan completely shut them down, surrendering zero hits and three strikeouts to get the Longhorns into the championship series.
In the championship series, Kavan was at her best, where much of the conversation was on Texas Tech ace NiJaree Canady and deservedly so, but Kavan managed to outduel Canady in their two head-to-head matchups. Becoming the last premier arm standing as she went 2-0 in the championship series while battling Canady.