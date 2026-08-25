Steve Sarkisian Praises Texas Longhorns' Two 'Hardest-Playing' Players

In the weeks leading up to the Longhorns' opening matchup against Texas State, Steve Sarkisian has watched players compete for jobs, develop within new systems and try to separate themselves from the rest of the roster.

But during Monday's media availability, Sarkisian took a moment to single out Emmett Mosley V and Graceson Littleton, two players who have stood out above the rest.

Iron Sharpens Iron

Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton makes an interception in the second half of the Red River Rivalry | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I could argue the two hardest-playing players on our team right now are Graceson Littleton and Emmett Mosley, and they're playing at an extremely high level," Sarkisian said. "Not a good level. I'm talking extremely high level."

What makes their relationship special isn’t just that they share a reputation for playing hard; it’s that they get to test each other.

Littleton, a sophomore cornerback, and Mosley V, a junior wide receiver, regularly go head-to-head in practice.

Littleton's role at nickel often puts him across from Mosley V in the slot, turning nearly every rep into a measuring stick for the two players.

It’s these constant reps — the never-ending battle between the two — that Sarkisian believes will help both men reach the fullest of their potential.

“What's interesting about that is they go against each other every day, and so when you talk about iron sharpening iron and two guys that push themselves every day, whether it's in the pass game, the run game, it just shows," Sarkisian said. "And then what happens? What's the byproduct? They play good when the time comes.”

That competition has already produced results during Texas’ two preseason scrimmages. Littleton snagged an interception in both scrimmages, including one Saturday while covering Mosley V.

Littleton's Offseason Growth

Graceson Littleton celebrates after he intercepts a pass from Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Littleton's two interceptions are the latest sign of a sophomore cornerback growing increasingly comfortable in a new defensive scheme under Will Muschamp.

"I think it's been great, to be honest," Littleton said. "From the spring to now, I think I've learned a lot in Muschamp's system, and I think Coach Orphey has been a big part of that. Meeting with them throughout the summer was a big help. I'm ready for the season."

A Full Camp for Mosley V

At this point last year, Mosley V was still recovering from lingering lower-leg and hamstring injuries. He eventually emerged late in the season, and now a healthy offseason has given him an opportunity to build on that finish.

Caldwell finds Mosley 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/UnhlZhb8Js — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 26, 2025

In Saturday's scrimmage alone, Mosley V caught two touchdown passes, including one from Arch Manning.

“This time last year, he wasn't even practicing,” Sarkisian said. “Healthy, playing fast, and he's coming off of the way he ended last season. I'm excited for those two guys.”

Littleton enters year two trying to grow inside a new defensive system. Mosley V enters his junior season with something he lacked a year ago: a healthy preseason.

Their paths may have been different, but throughout fall camp, they have continued to meet on the same practice field.

Soon, both will get the chance to show what those daily reps have done for them.

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