Texas Jumps Ohio State in AP Top 25 Poll
The Texas Longhorns are moving up after their statement win over the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday.
Texas propelled up to the No. 2 spot in this week's AP Top 25 Poll. It's the highest ranking in the AP Poll for the Longhorns since the 2009 season. Texas received four first-place votes.
Here is the full top 10:
1. Georgia
2. Texas
3. Ohio State
4. Alabama
5. Ole Miss
6. Missouri
7. Tennessee
8. Penn State
9. Oregon
10. Miami
The Georgia Bulldogs remain on top of the list again after stomping on Tennessee Tech, 48-3. Georgia will start its SEC conference play early next week going on the road to play Kentucky. If both Texas and Georgia continue to win, there is potential for a battle between the top two teams in the nation on Oct. 19th, when Georgia travels to Austin to play the Longhorns.
Despite Ohio State moving down, the Buckeyes still took care of business as expected taking down Western Michigan, 56-0. The Buckeyes will have a bye week before returning to play a home matchup against Marshall in Week 4.
After losing to the Longhorns, Michigan ended up at 17, moving down seven spots.
The SEC stays as the conference with the most teams in the top 25 with eight, including six in the top 10, followed by the Big Ten with six teams.
Texas still has two games remaining before heading into SEC play in its first season in the conference.
The next team the Longhorns will face will be UTSA this Saturday at DKR stadium. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.