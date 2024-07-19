Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns vs. Georgia Bulldogs Week 7 Preview: Game Predictions

The Texas SI staff reveals who they think will take the glory in one of the most anticipated matchups this season.

Emma Hutchinson

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with his players and fans after their victory over Florida. The annual Georgia vs Florida football rivalry was held at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Saturday, October 29, 2022. The Bulldogs went in at halftime with a 28 to 3 lead over the Gators and won with a final score of 42 to 20. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 102822 Bs Georgia Vs Florida Football Game 2nd Half 06
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with his players and fans after their victory over Florida. The annual Georgia vs Florida football rivalry was held at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Saturday, October 29, 2022. The Bulldogs went in at halftime with a 28 to 3 lead over the Gators and won with a final score of 42 to 20. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 102822 Bs Georgia Vs Florida Football Game 2nd Half 06 / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY
In this story:

If Texas thought playing Michigan was going to be its biggest threat in the SEC, it might want to reconsider.

Georgia packs a punch that certainly looks to humble the Longhorns on their journey to conference greatness within only their first year of competition, and it won't be forgiving.

Here's how our staff predicts the game will fare.

GEORGI
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with his players and fans after their victory over Florida. The annual Georgia vs Florida football rivalry was held at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Saturday, October 29, 2022. The Bulldogs went in at halftime with a 28 to 3 lead over the Gators and won with a final score of 42 to 20. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 102822 Bs Georgia Vs Florida Football Game 2nd Half 06 / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY

Matt Galatzan, Publisher

Arguably the game of the year for many, Texas and Georgia will likely bring an undefeated SEC battle to mid-October that will have conference and national title implications. The Longhorns will have home-field advantage. But are they ready to take down a Georgia team that is out to prove something in 2024?

Georgia 31, Texas 28

Evan Vieth, Staff Writer

It doesn't get better than Texas vs. Georgia at DKR in what may be the best game of the entire college football regular season. The two teams are both strong contenders for the national championship, but Georgia is just a tad bit better in the trenches. This defensive battle could go either way, but I'm more confident in the Bulldogs closing out a close game.

Georgia 20, Texas 17

Isa Almeida, Staff Writer

This is a matchup everyone's been waiting for. Georgia has won two national championships under Kirby Smart and will be looking for a third this year, Texas will be seeking a successful first season in the SEC and fighting for a conference title. Neither team will go down without a fight, but Texas, with the home-field advantage, could come out with a narrow win.

Texas 36, Georgia 29

Emma Hutchinson, Staff Writer

It's going to take one heck of a performance from the Longhorns to defeat a football program like the Georgia Bulldogs. There's no doubt that this will be a tough-fought battle from both teams in every aspect, and I think this marks the most challenging opponent Texas will face. I do see Georgia slipping away with the win, but it'll be close.

Georgia 35, Texas 27

Published
Emma Hutchinson

EMMA HUTCHINSON

Home/News