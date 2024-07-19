Texas Longhorns vs. Georgia Bulldogs Week 7 Preview: Game Predictions
If Texas thought playing Michigan was going to be its biggest threat in the SEC, it might want to reconsider.
Georgia packs a punch that certainly looks to humble the Longhorns on their journey to conference greatness within only their first year of competition, and it won't be forgiving.
Here's how our staff predicts the game will fare.
Matt Galatzan, Publisher
Arguably the game of the year for many, Texas and Georgia will likely bring an undefeated SEC battle to mid-October that will have conference and national title implications. The Longhorns will have home-field advantage. But are they ready to take down a Georgia team that is out to prove something in 2024?
Georgia 31, Texas 28
Evan Vieth, Staff Writer
It doesn't get better than Texas vs. Georgia at DKR in what may be the best game of the entire college football regular season. The two teams are both strong contenders for the national championship, but Georgia is just a tad bit better in the trenches. This defensive battle could go either way, but I'm more confident in the Bulldogs closing out a close game.
Georgia 20, Texas 17
Isa Almeida, Staff Writer
This is a matchup everyone's been waiting for. Georgia has won two national championships under Kirby Smart and will be looking for a third this year, Texas will be seeking a successful first season in the SEC and fighting for a conference title. Neither team will go down without a fight, but Texas, with the home-field advantage, could come out with a narrow win.
Texas 36, Georgia 29
Emma Hutchinson, Staff Writer
It's going to take one heck of a performance from the Longhorns to defeat a football program like the Georgia Bulldogs. There's no doubt that this will be a tough-fought battle from both teams in every aspect, and I think this marks the most challenging opponent Texas will face. I do see Georgia slipping away with the win, but it'll be close.
Georgia 35, Texas 27