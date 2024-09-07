Texas Tames the Wolverines: 5 Takeaways From Statement Longhorns Win
Since October 30th, 2019, Michigan hasn't lost in their home stadium. That is until Saturday. Quinn Ewers and company dominated against the Wolverines going for 349 total yards on offense and 31 points while also forcing three turnovers on the defensive side, holding them to only 12.
An effort that shows how competitive and good this Longhorn squad can truly be, showing their strengths in multiple areas throughout the game.
As the SEC schedule slowly arrives there are some things the Longhorns can clean up despite the score. Regardless, there are a lot of positives to take away from this game.
1. The running back room is just fine.
Texas answered this question pretty quickly. Despite the unfortunate injuries before the season started, Jaydon Blue, Tre Wisner, and Jerrick Gibson have the Longhorns in good hands. The RBs combined for 143 yards on the ground averaging 4.5 yards a play. Jerrick Gibson showed his strength running up the middle giving Texas a critical touchdown in the second, and both Blue and Wisner helped pick up big third downs.
Blue was great through the air too, picking up 37 yards off 6 receptions. He also showed off his speed beating multiple Michigan defenders to the endzone off a checkdown.
Michigan's defense had no answer for the running backs. This game showed that Texas shouldn't have a problem establishing a run game against any opponent, and fans shouldn't be worried anymore.
2. The pass defense is MUCH improved.
The pass defense was a glaring question heading into the season. Texas was ranked 113th out of 130 FBS teams in passing yards allowed last season. It has proven to be no problem so far this season for Texas.
Michigan's receivers struggled all game to create separation and the Texas backfield forced two interceptions and forced a fumble.
Clemson transfer Andrew Mukuba had himself a game. He got himself an interception off a deflected pass in the second quarter and was a defining presence throughout the game with some tackles in the open field and great coverage.
Michigan QB Davis Warren hasn't been a consistent option so far for the Wolverines but it goes to say that Texas's defense didn't allow him to get any confidence this game until the very end.
Throughout two games, the defense has only allowed one touchdown. It's early, but Texas fans can be confident in the pass defense heading into week 3.
3. Ewers looks calm and collected in tough situations.
Ewers has looked like this before in a hostile environment. Everyone remembers his performance against Alabama last year but at times last year, Ewers looked a little timid in big moments.
I'm mostly talking about the games against Oklahoma and Washington where Ewers gave up questionable turnovers and wasn't making the right reads in red zone situations and third downs.
The first drive itself showed that Ewers was prepared for this game. He completed his first three third down conversions, one of them being a 3rd and 13 where Ewers placed it perfectly over two defenders to a streaking Isiah Bond.
Playing arguably the toughest environment in college football, Ewers carved up Michigan's secondary, finishing the game with 246 yards, three touchdowns, and a 24-46 completion rate.
Ewers will definitely be in the Heisman running after the game, the question will be if he can continue this style of play against the other ranked opponents on Texas's remaining schedule.
4. Right Tackle play needs to be improved.
You can tell that it was Cam Williams's first road start. In the first drive alone, the right tackle gave up three penalties, two of them being false starts and the last being a crucial holding penalty that withdrew a touchdown and ultimately rendered the drive scoreless.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian said postgame that he gave Cam Williams a "big hug" after the first drive to calm him down, and his nerves definitely calmed down, he only had one more penalty for the rest of the game.
The offensive line was a big strength for Texas this past season and Texas still had a great game on the line, helping open up gaps for big plays like Ryan Wingo's 55-yard run. They also didn't allow a sack. Cam Williams will have time to get adjusted before playing another road game.
It should also be noted, Williams was last week's Co-SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week. And with how experienced the rest of the line is, right tackle shouldn't be a huge problem for now.
5. Red Zone efficiency was good but could be better.
Texas scored all four times that they found themselves in the red zone, which is a huge positive. The Longhorns ranked in the bottom five for power five teams in red zone efficiency in 2023, so it goes without saying that this red zone is much improved.
But it still could be better really. On more than one occasion, the offense had trouble with their assignments. Jaydon Blue and Quinn Ewers weren't on the same page on a 1st and goal that forced Ewers to take a knee, and it happened again later in the game.
Wasted plays in the red zone are never a good thing, and it can give teams a lot of unnecessary momentum. Luckily, it didn't today, but it will be an important aspect to look for heading into week 3.
The next time the Longhorns will take the field will be back in Austin next Saturday when UTSA comes to town. Kickoff will be at 6 pm CT at Darrell K. Royal Stadium.