Former Texas Longhorns WR Adonai Mitchell Signs With Adidas Before NFL Draft
In a Thursday release, Adidas revealed that they signed four players prior to this year's NFL Draft.
The players signed were revealed to be Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and his college teammate and wide receiver Rome Odunze, South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette, and lastly Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.
"Rome, Michael, Adonai, and Xavier are among the most promising prospects in the draft following exceptional careers at their respective collegiate programs. In addition to welcoming Adonai and Xavier as new members of the Adidas family, we're proud that Rome and Michael—our first NIL football athletes—remain with the three stripes as they begin their highly anticipated professional careers," revealed the statement.
For Mitchell, he is turning his checks for stripes, as the Longhorns are a Nike program. The Georgia transfer had a tremendous impact on the team this season, helping the Longhorns win their first Big 12 title since 2009 and also appearing in the College Football Playoff.
In his lone season in Austin, Mitchell racked up 55 catches for 845 yards, while also hauling in 11 touchdown grabs. His stellar play along with his size and speed is a major reason he is expected to go early in this week's NFL Draft.
The opening round of the draft, which is taking place in Detroit, is set to begin tonight. Along with Mitchell, fellow Longhorns Byron Murphy II and Xavier Worthy are also projected first-round picks.
Ohio State Buckeyes star receiver Marvin Harrison also recently signed an endorsement deal, becoming part of the first ever american football shoe release for New Balance.