Texas Longhorns Are Top 5 Finalist For Elite 2026 Running Back
Top 2026 running back prospect, Derrek Cooper, is set to reveal his collegiate decision on July 20, narrowing down his decision to five programs. Among the candidates considered, Cooper has included the Texas Longhorns.
Cooper, a five-star running back, ranks at No. 7 in the 2026 class on the ESPN 300 list. According to Rivals, Cooper will decide between five universities: the Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida State Seminoles, Miami Hurricanes and Ohio State Buckeyes.
What Can Derrek Cooper Bring the Longhorns
Cooper, at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, ranks as the No. 2 running back in the nation according to On3. In his junior season at Chaminade-Madonna High School in Florida, Cooper recorded 905 rushing yards on 124 carries and 13 touchdowns.
"As a ball carrier, runs with plenty of tempo and energy as he hits the hole with urgency, 247Sports' Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins said. "Always seems to be spiraling forward with his 6-foot-1, 205-pound frame and will use his core power to bounce off tacklers in tight quarters. Effective on swing/screen passes and has the hands to emerge as more than just a check-down option for a passing attack."
Texas would benefit from a Cooper commitment, since the Longhorns are still looking for any player at the running back position in the 2026 class. If Cooper did decide to join the team on the Forty Acres, he would be the third five-star commit for Texas, joining quarterback Dia Bell and Edge Richard Wesley.
Currently, Texas is the only program in Cooper's top five not to have received an official visit from the five-star prospect. Cooper did visit the Buckeyes, Seminoles and Bulldogs in June and the Hurricanes in late May. Texas officially offered Cooper back on January 30, this past year.
According to 247Sports' Crystal Ball predictions, Miami has the likeliest chance to land Cooper for the 2026 season. On3's expert predictions list the same prediction, giving the Hurricanes the best chance at the running back.
Cooper originally committed to the Bulldogs on June 6, 2024, but quickly rescinded his commitment, officially decommitting from Georgia four days later on June 10. The defending SEC champions are still in contention for Cooper's commitment, potentially adding yet another weapon to an already impressive recruiting class.
Georgia ranks as the No. 2 class in 2026, with 27 overall commits, including top-ranked quarterback Jared Curtis, according to 247Sports' recruiting class rankings.
Among the prospects in the ESPN 300, Cooper is the only one in the top 10 not to announce his decision. With more than a week to decide on where he will take his collegiate career, these five powerhouse programs will be on the edge of their seats waiting for the decision.