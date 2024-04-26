Texas Longhorns WR Xavier Worthy Drafted No. 28 Overall By Kansas City Chiefs
On Thursday, former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy saw his NFL dreams come true.
At the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Worthy was taken with No. 28 pick by the Kansas City Chiefs. It doesn't come as a surprise that Worthy was taken so high considering he left Texas as one of the most decorated wide receivers in program history. He also got a few shoutouts from Patrick Mahomes, who made it clear he wanted Worthy.
Worthy was the first player that Sarkisian was able to bring to Texas with him, and was the best receiver on the team from the moment he stepped onto campus. He finished his career with the Longhorns with 197 catches for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also added a punt return for a touchdown.
During the pre-draft process, Worthy showed off his blazing speed by breaking the record for fastest 40-time in NFL Combine history. He ended up running a 4.21 40-yard dash, beating the record previously held by John Ross.
With the Chiefs, he gives Mahomes a speedy target and can help the defending Super Bowl champs a chance to win a third title in a row.