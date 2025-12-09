Texas Longhorns Lose Another Defensive Player to the Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns are closing in on the end of the 2025 season, with the final game of the year pitting the Longhorns against the Michigan Wolverines in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, FL., on New Year's Eve.

With the season quickly coming to an end, some of the Longhorns are already making their decisions for their future, deciding between hitting the transfer portal or looking ahead to the next level and officially declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

And on Tuesday, another Longhorn chose to make his decision, as second-year cornerback Santana Wilson had decided to enter the transfer portal, according to reports from On3.

Wilson recorded just a single tackle in his career with the Longhorns.

Santana Wilson's Time with the Longhorns

A Texas Longhorns helmet sits on the field prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Wilson was a member of the Longhorns' fifth-ranked 2024 recruiting class, which featured a handful of prospects that are now key players for Texas. The class is being headlined by a pair of five-stars in edge rusher Colin Simmons and wide receiver Ryan Wingo.

The cornerback was ranked as a four-star prospect out of Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. The four-star recruit ranked as the No. 26 player at his position and ranked as the fifth player coming out of Arizona per Rivals.

The Arizona native ends his career in Austin after just two seasons, where he saw the field just once in that time frame, with his one appearance coming this season against Sam Houston State, as he redshirted his first year on the Forty Acres in 2024.

What's the Future for the Longhorns' Cornerback Room?

Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) celebrates after he intercepts a pass from Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (not pictured). | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Longhorns' cornerback room could potentially lose a big piece of the puzzle with the leader of that group in Malik Muhammad, having an upcoming decision to make as the junior is now draft eligible.

If Texas were to lose Muhammad to the NFL Draft, the Longhorns would certainly look to a pair of talented freshmen who made some waves during their first year on campus to grow into bigger roles. With an eye on Kade Phillips, who came along towards the back end of the year, and Graceson Littleton, who had been impressive all season long.

The Longhorns could also have both Kobe Black and Wardell Mack, both of whom will enter their third season with the Longhorns and could likely have an expanded role once the 2026 season rolls around.

Texas will also bring in a pair of new faces with its 2026 recruiting class, which features two four-star prospects at the cornerback positions in Samari Matthews, who's ranked as the No. 11 cornerback prospect in the 2026 class by 247Sports, and Hayward Howard Jr., who ranks as the No. 28 player at cornerback.