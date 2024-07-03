Texas QB Quinn Ewers Top-10 Pick in Updated NFL Mock Draft
Like Austin native Drew Brees before him, Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is already receiving projections to be the next franchise quarterback in the Big Easy.
ESPN released its updated way-too-early 2025 NFL Mock Draft on Tuesday, and the site thinks the New Orleans Saints will select Ewers with the 10th overall pick in the first round.
New Orleans selected former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler in the fifth round this past April, but adding Ewers to the mix would likely place the Texas star into the starting role as a rookie with Derek Carr’s future also uncertain. Of course, this remains a huge hypothetical, with a full college and NFL season still yet to be played.
With a potential Heisman-worthy season, Ewers could boost his draft stock even higher than No. 10 overall. Regardless, barring a major injury or decline in play, he seems all but guaranteed to go off the board in the first round.
Here’s what ESPN had to say about the Saints selecting Ewers:
"Ewers has talent worthy of a first-overall pick heading into his third season as a starter at Texas. At 21 years old, he has to cut down on poor decisions during games, but his accuracy, mobility and arm strength are that of a future NFL starter. Ewers threw for 3,479 yards and 22 touchdown passes last season.”
“We’re going to need his leadership,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said of Ewers on National Signing Day. “We’ve got some new faces on the offensive side of the ball, especially at the skill positions, where his leadership is going to be very important.”
This past season, Ewers went 272 of 394 passing for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding five rushing touchdowns as the Longhorns won the Big 12 and clinched a CFP berth with a 12-1 record. Ewers also missed two games due to injury.