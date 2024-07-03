Longhorns Country

Texas QB Quinn Ewers Top-10 Pick in Updated NFL Mock Draft

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is seemingly a lock to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinals game against the Washington Huskies at the Caesars Superdome on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinals game against the Washington Huskies at the Caesars Superdome on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman /
Like Austin native Drew Brees before him, Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is already receiving projections to be the next franchise quarterback in the Big Easy.

ESPN released its updated way-too-early 2025 NFL Mock Draft on Tuesday, and the site thinks the New Orleans Saints will select Ewers with the 10th overall pick in the first round. 

New Orleans selected former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler in the fifth round this past April, but adding Ewers to the mix would likely place the Texas star into the starting role as a rookie with Derek Carr’s future also uncertain. Of course, this remains a huge hypothetical, with a full college and NFL season still yet to be played. 

Jan 1, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) passes the ball against the Washington Huskies in the 2024 Sugar Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

With a potential Heisman-worthy season, Ewers could boost his draft stock even higher than No. 10 overall. Regardless, barring a major injury or decline in play, he seems all but guaranteed to go off the board in the first round. 

Here’s what ESPN had to say about the Saints selecting Ewers: 

"Ewers has talent worthy of a first-overall pick heading into his third season as a starter at Texas. At 21 years old, he has to cut down on poor decisions during games, but his accuracy, mobility and arm strength are that of a future NFL starter. Ewers threw for 3,479 yards and 22 touchdown passes last season.”

“We’re going to need his leadership,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said of Ewers on National Signing Day. “We’ve got some new faces on the offensive side of the ball, especially at the skill positions, where his leadership is going to be very important.”

This past season, Ewers went 272 of 394 passing for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding five rushing touchdowns as the Longhorns won the Big 12 and clinched a CFP berth with a 12-1 record. Ewers also missed two games due to injury.

Matt Galatzan

