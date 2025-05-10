Seven Former Tulane Football Stars Ink NFL Rookie Free Agent Deals
The path to the professional level for college football players doesn’t necessarily have to include the NFL draft.
While all prospects dream of hearing their name called by an NFL team, there are ample opportunities to make rosters through the undrafted free agency process.
The draft class was dominated by Tulane Green Wave defensive backs Caleb Ransaw, who went No. 88 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Micah Robinson, who was selected No. 237 overall by the Green Bay Packers.
However, seven more former Tulane football stars signed rookie free agent contracts, showing an impressive pipeline to the NFL.
Which Tulane Football Stars Continued Their Dreams to the NFL?
Tight end Reggie Brown, center Vincent Murphy — Chicago Bears
Brown totaled 12 catches for 101 yards and three touchdowns through 46 career games, and two of those came in back-to-back weeks in the 2024 season. Murphy joined the team last season and was a second-team All-AAC selection as part of an offensive line that helped the offense rank among the top five in the league in seven categories.
Both rookies join a familiar face in Chicago with offensive line coach Dan Roushar, who coached Murphy and Brown when he was at Tulane, giving the two a potential edge in making the roster.
Defensive back Johnathan Edwards — Indianapolis Colts
Edwards was a crucial piece of the secondary as a graduate transfer in the second portal window last season, bringing veteran experience. He recorded 24 tackles and a tackle for loss in 14 games with three starts and displayed impressive speed in long chase downs.
Wide receiver Dontae Fleming — Minnesota Vikings
Fleming had a breakout season in 2024, where he was second on the team with 598 receiving yards on 31 of his 37 career catches at Tulane. He showed a new trait of physicality on contested catches as a top target for former quarterback Darian Mensah.
Wide receiver Mario Williams — Los Angeles Rams
Williams was advertised to have lethal short-area quickness, and he showed that off in a memorable year with the Green Wave. He led the team in catches and receiving yards, with 60 receptions for 1,031 yards, and he became the eighth receiver in program history to have 1,000 yards or more in a single season.
Defensive lineman Adin Huntington — Cleveland Browns
Huntington shot up on the radar of NFL teams with an incredible Pro Day showing where he had a 38-inch vertical jump and a 4.64 40-yard dash. He recorded 30 tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, and two forced fumbles.
Defensive tackle Patrick Jenkins — New Orleans Saints
Jenkins is joining his hometown team after leaving a legacy at Tulane with one of the most important plays in school history in the Cotton Bowl. He totaled 107 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and 13 sacks in three years and was invaluable as a leader.