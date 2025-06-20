Tulane Football Has Great Expectations for Transfer Wide Receiver
Omari Hayes led a 3-9 Florida Atlantic team in receiving yards last season. He was tied for first in receiving touchdowns and second in receptions.
When Hayes decided to transfer, he chose to remain in the American Athletic Conference by playing for Tulane. Hayes hopes his success at FAU carries over to the Green Wave.
While the Green Wave returns receivers Bryce Bohanon and Shazz Preston, who are both expected to be impact players for Tulane, Hayes can still find a crucial role in this offense.
After all Hayes recorded 590 yards and three touchdowns on 39 receptions in his sophomore season with the Owls. Hayes was particularly incredible in FAU's 41-10 victory over Wagner, a game in which he had 137 yards on six catches.
The Green Wave have lost their six leaders in receiving yards. Most notably, Mario Williams, Dontae Fleming, and Yulkeith Brown are the biggest losses at receiver.
Williams, a USC transfer, recorded 1,031 yards and six touchdowns on 60 receptions. Williams is currently trying to earn a roster spot for the Los Angeles Rams.
Fleming had 598 yards and a touchdown on 31 receptions. Fleming is currently vying for a roster spot for the Minnesota Vikings.
Meanwhile, Brown recorded 470 yards and four touchdowns. Hayes, along with Bohanon and Preston, will be tasked to fill these enormous shoes. And if Hayes' performance from last season is any indication, he will be up to the task.
In his junior season, Hayes will have the potential to produce no matter who the Wave decide to go with at quarterback. Even as a smaller receiver at 5-foot-9, Hayes has proven himself as an explosive player, averaging 15.1 yards per reception.
He has the potential to provide a spark to the Green Wave offense as a constant big play threat for Tulane.
