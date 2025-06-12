Tulane Football Learns Start Time Windows for Important Matchup at Ole Miss
While the overarching season goal for the Tulane Green Wave football team is to win the American Conference title, that is intricately tied to a quest for the College Football Playoff.
Both goals necessitate dominating conference play. For the latter aspiration, head coach Jon Sumrall and the Green Wave will need to beat at least one of their non-conference Power Four opponents.
The AAC released the start times for a large portion of Tulane football's 2025 schedule, including the Northwestern Wildcats and the Duke Blue Devils.
More News: Tulane Quarterback Commit Shows Off Athletic Range With State Title in Long Jump
The Sept. 13 home game hosting the Darian Mensah-led Blue Devils is a highly anticipated night contest kicking off at 7 p.m. on ESPN2, and the Wildcats will come to Yulman Stadium on Aug. 30 for an 11 a.m. start on ESPNU.
Should the Green Wave get a win against one of those opponents, their away game against the Ole Miss Rebels on Sept. 20 becomes that much more exciting.
Might Tulane secure their first elusive victory over an SEC opponent in 19 years?
The American conference revealed Wednesday that the game against the Rebels will be played in one of two windows: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT or 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. CT on one of ESPN's family networks.
More News: Tulane Coach Jon Sumrall Gets Candid About Biggest Challenge in College Football
The start time will be announced closer to the anticipated matchup.
The Green Wave's last win over an SEC team was a 32-29 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in 2006.
They've had opportunities in recent seasons to change that, particularly against Ole Miss.
However, they've failed to beat the Rebels in the last 13 matchups, with their last victory occurring in 1987.
When Tulane went to Oxford, Miss., in the 2021 season, they were 30-plus days into a hurricane evacuation, and it showed on the field in a brutal 61-21 loss.
More News: Tulane Football Will Face Tough In-Conference Test Against UTSA
In 2023, Ole Miss visited New Orleans, but unfortunately, the Green Wave were without their star quarterback, Michael Pratt.
It was closer than the 37-20 final score indicated. Led by backup Kai Horton, Tulane was winning 17-10 at halftime and was down just three points midway through the fourth quarter.
That heartbreaking end to a Power Four contest is something Sumrall is familiar with after his first season with the Green Wave.
Tulane was one poor offensive interference penalty away from overtime against the Kansas State Wildcats and managed to get within four points of the Oklahoma Sooners in the fourth quarter.
An SEC win against the Rebels would be a resume builder for the College Football Playoff.
For More Green Wave Coverage, Head to Tulane Green Wave On SI