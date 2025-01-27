Tulane Green Wave Defensive Back Gets Last Minute Invite to Reese's Senior Bowl
The Tulane Green Wave are getting another last minute addition to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl as defensive Johnathan Edwards is getting added to the roster, just days before the event begins.
Late on Sunday night, the Senior Bowl X account shared the news that Edwards had accepted his invite. Practices start on Tuesday, Jan. 28 and go until the game on Saturday, Feb. 1.
This will be a crucial event for the defensive back as he tries to make his case for the NFL. The Senior Bowl has become an important step ahead of the draft each year.
It allows teams to get an up-close look at different prospects they might not have seen otherwise. As of the last few years, each player meets with each team in the league during this week.
Last year, 110 players were drafted out of the Senior Bowl. That accounts for almost half of all drafted players. It is especially important for players like Edwards, who don't have the typical resume of a player that gets selected.
He was a just two-star recruit out of high school and ended up starting his career with the Indiana State Sycamores. There, he had 100 tackles and 21 passes broken up in three years.
Going into his senior year, Edwards decided to make the jump to FBS and came to the Green Wave as a three-star transfer.
He was more of a rotational player than true impact starter, but did play over 450 snaps this season per Pro Football Focus. A large chunk of that came in the bowl loss to the Florida Gators, where he played 79 snaps.
Edwards had 24 tackles with one for a loss and one pass broken up at Tulane. He was targeted 26 times in coverage and allowed 14 catches for 121 yards.
The cornerback had some missed tackle issues at the beginning of the year, with five in the first seven games. He didn't miss one in the final seven, though.
He will join his fellow Green Wave defensive back Caleb Ransaw as the only the two Tulane players in attendance.
Ransaw was also a first-year player in New Orleans. He had transferred over form the Troy Trojans, following head coach Jon Sumrall to the team.
There were two Green Wave players in the 2024 bowl game as well, quarterback Michael Pratt and wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson. Both players ended up getting drafted.