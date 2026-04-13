Former UCF Center Considering Return To Orlando

A former UCF center is considering a return to the Knights after entering the transfer portal for a second time.

After reclassifying to the high school class of 2024, Moustapha Thiam became an immediate star for the Knights during the 2024-25 season, during which he averaged 10.4 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game, and made 88 blocks. However, last offseason, he entered the transfer portal and ended up heading to Cincinnati with a $2 million price tag, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

With the Bearcats, Thiam became more of an offensive threat, upping his averages to 12.8 points per game and 7.1 rebounds per game despite more than 100 minutes fewer court time than he had as a freshman. Though he did regress in his blocking, coming up with just 50.

Now, with the firing of coach Wes Miller, Thiam is back in the transfer portal once again. In addition to reporting that Thiam is visiting St. John's on Tuesday, the Field of 68's Jeff Goodman reported a list of schools the center was also considering. UCF was among them.

In addition to St. John's, Cincinnati transfer Moustapha Thiam is also considering the following, per source:



UConn

Gonzaga

Arkansas

Duke

Kansas

Michigan State

Texas A&M

Tennessee

UCF https://t.co/miMHbO4fD6 — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 13, 2026

So, with a reunion between Thiam and coach Johnny Dawkins potentially being on the table, here are reasons why it may or may not happen and the ramifications of both:

1. Why It WON'T Happen

The list of schools that Thiam is considering reads like a who's who of college basketball programs that includes blue bloods like UConn, Gonzaga, Kansas and Duke, legendary coaches like John Calipari's Arkansas and Tom Izzo's Michigan State, and deep-pocketed SEC schools like Tennessee and Texas A&M. Then there's UCF.

If Thiam's price tag was $2 million before, it has to be even bigger now. Even if coach Johnny Dawkins got a player budget bump in addition to his contract extension, it is unlikely that it would be so large that the Knights could afford Thiam in addition to the other players they would need to field a competitive roster to make another March Madness run next season. The program has even already gained several commitments like Wofford's Cayden Vasko, North Carolina A&T's Lewis Walker and FGCU's Isaiah Malone.

It is the job of Thiam's representation to find him the best deal they can get, and when compared to those other schools from a financial standpoint, UCF making an offer on their level sounds unlikely.

2. Why it WOULD Happen

Last offseason, Thiam chased the money and ended up at Cincinnati. Yet, while the Knights, who stayed frugal, were playing in their first NCAA Tournament since 2019, Thiam was on the couch. If there was a time for him to learn that money was not everything firsthand, it was last season.

Dawkins, who helped develop Thiam through his freshman year, has shown no ill will toward the center, particularly complimenting him on his performance in a hostile Addition Financial Arena on Jan. 11. While he might already have length with John Bol, his playing time last season was closer to a bench player than the rest of the starting five, which left UCF with a lack of height more often than not.

Bringing Thiam back into the fold would give the Knights a 7-foot big man who can play for long stretches on the court and maintain a large presence down low. Bol, should he decide to stay in Orlando, could even serve as his primary backup to further lengthen the amount of time UCF has a 7-footer out on the court, which would also give him more time to develop out of the spotlight of being a member of the starting five.

Dawkins has also proven he can develop an NBA lottery pick caliber player, as evidenced by Taylor Hendricks. So, if Thiam's goal is to get drafted, he could forgo more money up front from the blue bloods and elect to return to the coach that he knows can develop him into a professional.

Thiam can take as long as he needs, within reason, to make this decision since April 21, the date which is the date the transfer portal window closes, applies only to people entering the transfer portal, not committing to a school.

Catch up on more UCF news below:

UCF Men's Basketball Adds Former Wofford Guard From Transfer Portal

The 2026-27 UCF Knights Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Scott Frost Provides Update On Alonza Barnett III